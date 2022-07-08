One-Of-A-Kind Bob Dylan Song Sold For $1.7m At Auction
4 days ago
Bob Dylan‘s classic “Blowin’ in the Wind,” was sold at an auction for $1,769,508. Partnered with T Bone Burnett and with the use of new technology, Dylan re-recorded his 1963 song in 2021. The auction event happened at Christie’s in London and began at hundreds...
Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
NICK KYRGIOS' stormy run to this year's Wimbledon final will be featured in a new behind-the-scenes Netflix documentary. The Aussie firebrand was fined three times for his on-court outbursts en route to Sunday's SW19 showpiece defeat to Novak Djokovic. Now fans of the 27-year-old will be thrilled to hear he...
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” received a leading 25 Emmy nominations Tuesday, but the satirical drama about the rich and ruthless has a landmark rival in “Squid Game,” the first non-English language series to vie for television’s top honor. “Squid Game,” a South Korea-set drama in which the poor are fodder for brutal games, earned a best drama nomination and 13 other bids for September’s Emmy Awards. “Succession” captured the best drama trophy and eight other awards when it last vied for Emmys, in 2020. The nominees for best drama series are: “Better Call Saul”; “Euphoria”; “Ozark”; “Severance”; “Squid Game”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession”; “Yellowjackets.” The nominees for best comedy series are: “Abbott Elementary”; “Barry”; “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; “Hacks”; “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Ted Lasso” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”
Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her new film “Where the Crawdads Sing” with a standout fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actress, who produced the bestselling book’s film adaptation through her Hello Sunshine media company, attended the movie’s New York City premiere Monday night at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.
