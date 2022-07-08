ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden City Council Meets on Tuesday July 12th

The Camden City Council meets inside City Hall in Camden on...

Newberry Observer

City of Newberry Façade Grant returns

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry’s Downtown Façade Grant Program is back July 8, with an application deadline of October 29 at 12 p.m. Applications are available online at www.cityofnewberry.com. Since it began awarding grants in 2014, the program has produced 50 completed projects in the downtown...
kool1027.com

Back to School Bash Scheduled For July 16th

Women On The Move, Inc., Beyond The Court, LLC, & Collins Funeral Home will be sponsoring a Back To School Bash on Saturday, July 16, 2022 from 9am – 12pm in downtown Camden, SC in the green space located at 622 Rutledge Street. This outside event is structured to engage the students in a fun-filled, educational, and safe space where they will be provided the tools necessary to start the school year off to a great start. The day will include live music, bounce houses, a game truck, horseback riding, free hot dogs, snow cones, popcorn, and much more.
News19 WLTX

Larger 'Blessing Box' installed in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Blessing Boxes are all across Kershaw County. The special boxes are supplied with important items for community members in need - items they can take free of charge. There's even one set up outside the town hall in Elgin. But, after years of use, the box...
kool1027.com

KCSD Announces Pilot Breakfast Program

Kershaw County School District Nutrition Services is excited to announce a pilot program that will allow the district to continue offering a nutritious breakfast to all students each day free of charge for the 2022-2023 school year. Although United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) federal waivers for free breakfast and lunch for all students were not extended, it is our hope that this Universal Free Breakfast pilot program will allow us to continue making healthy breakfast options accessible to all students. The charge for school lunches will remain $2 for elementary school students and $2.25 for middle and high school students. Reduced meal lunches will be $0.40.
PJ@SCDDSN

DDSN Honors Lynette Mills as Employee of the Year

(Sponsored Content) Columbia, South Carolina --- The South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (DDSN) would like to recognize Direct Support Professional Lynette Mills as the Autism Residential Operations Employee of the Year. Mills has worked for the agency for ten years and serves as Certified Medical Technician at the Aintree Community Training Home.
coladaily.com

New upscale hotel opens in Columbia’s Vista district

Cambria Hotels are growing across the country and the chain has made its way to Columbia’s Vista district. The Cambria Hotel Columbia Downtown the Vista is now open and accepting reservations. The new Vista location marks Cambria Hotel’s seventh location in South Carolina, including other properties in Charleston, Fort...
live5news.com

WATCH: Railway workers injured in Columbia train derailment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A train derailment sent two people to the hospital in Columbia Monday. A representative from Norfolk Southern said three locomotives and three cars derailed Monday morning. The train was traveling from Atlanta to Charleston. The Columbia Fire Department said the crash happened Monday morning at around...
WIS-TV

Utility increase and fuel surcharge in Camden, here’s why

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Camden (COC) approved a 10% electricity increase with a 5% fuel surcharge on all utility bills, effective July 1. “It’s been over eight years since [COC] increased our utility rates for electricity… but at the end of the day [COC’s] been absorbing the cost increase since 2014,” said City Manager Jonathan Rorie.
abccolumbia.com

Food Truck Friday continues in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Food Truck Friday in the Capital City. Food truck vendors were in town as part of the City of Columbia’s effort to showcase great food and great businesses in our city. An assortment of southern food and Venezuelan food were on Friday’s menu....
WIS-TV

Another earthquake reported near the town of Elgin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the United States Geological Survey another earthquake has been reported near Elgin. This is one of many recent strings of earthquakes in the area. The United States Geological Survey measured the earthquake as a 1.4 magnitude. The earthquake was reported on July 8 around...
The Post and Courier

New state farmers market planned in Columbia with $4M boost from SC lawmakers

COLUMBIA — A new state farmers market is planned closer to downtown Columbia and already has received $4 million from the Legislature, The Post and Courier has learned. Lawmakers moved the money originally set aside for the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center expansion to fund a new farmers market on Bluff Road near the Atlas Road intersection.
WLTX.com

Radiate Church fighting food insecurity in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — A church in Elgin spent their Saturday making meals and distributing them out to those in need. "This all started back in the COVID-19 pandemic when we were locked down and since then the need is as strong because of today due to inflation," Nicholas Anderson with Radiate Church's outreach program said. "We serve 350 meals, this is to anyone in the community that's in need."
