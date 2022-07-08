Craft & Snack

Its red color and its bitter taste aren’t the only characteristics that differentiate Mad Honey from other types of honey. What really makes it stand out is its physiological and psychedelic effects. How Its Made Mad Honey, which is produced by the largest honey bee in the world, Apis dorsata laboriosa, gets its psychedelic effects from the pollen of specific rhododendron plants, which usually grow in high places such as the mountains of Nepal. Effects Of The Honey This honey, which was traditionally used and cultivated as medicine in Turkey and Nepal, has various effects depending on the dosage intake. In lower doses, it...

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO