HHSDR Provides Helling Stadium Update, Presents Proposal for Perry Lower Renovations

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO