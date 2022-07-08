ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

HHSDR Provides Helling Stadium Update, Presents Proposal for Perry Lower Renovations

By Tracey Ferguson
ellwoodcity.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from HHSDR Architects/Engineers announced during Thursday night’s Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors meeting that construction is on track at Helling Stadium for the proposed September 28 completion date. They said that all the “in the mud” type work is finished. They expect the...

ellwoodcity.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
beavercountyradio.com

Get Go In Center Township Holds Official Grand Opening Celebration

(Story and photos by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News) (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) A festive grand opening for GetGo’s Café and Market in Center Township was held on Friday, July 11, 2022, at 9 AM. The festivities started with a prize wheel and free good samples. The first 100 customers received gift cards, according to Brandon Daniels, GetGo’s manager of public relations. The Pirate Parrot and Get Go’s Lil’ Tot made a special appearance from noon to 1 PM. There was a ribbon cutting ceremony and a $2,500 check was presented to 412 Food Rescue. Food donations were also given to first responders , GetGo also offered a .10 discount off of the price of fuel that was featured throughout the weekend. Daniels said the new site features fresh , grocery items, snacks, and household items, food offerings and convenience., and self -checkout kiosks, the PA Lottery, online and instant tickets.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Renovated Duplex in Allegheny West

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This completely renovated duplex is located just minutes from the city, stadiums and CCAC in historic Allegheny West. The bottom unit has one bedroom and two full baths; a center island in the eat-in kitchen, which boasts stainless steal appliances; exposed brick accents throughout; and an abundance of natural light. The upstairs unit has two bedroom and two full baths, two decorative fire places, a white center island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and bar seating; and a large deck. Each unit has a washer and dryer, as well as hardwood floors. In the rear, there is a two-car garage. The basement also offers ample storage space. You can live in one unit and rent out the other.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
City
Ellwood City, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Ellwood City, PA
Sports
Ellwood City, PA
Government
ellwoodcity.org

Ellwood City Public Library Activities For Week of July 11

The Ellwood City Area Public Library offers a variety of weekly activities. Information is available by calling the library at 724-758-6458. The Library has partnered with Seneca Library District, Oil Creek Library District, Erie County Public Library and Crawford County Federated Library System for e-books. You can now use the Overdrive or Libby App. to borrow books from the above Libraries. Please call the library with any questions.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alternative Education#Workers Compensation#Asbestos#Urban Construction#Board Of Directors#Hvac
nextpittsburgh.com

Where to play pickleball in Pittsburgh and why it’s the hottest sport around

You would think that Pittsburgh, world-famous for Heinz products and renowned for its annual Picklesburgh fest, would be all over pickleball, the hottest sport around. A combo of tennis, ping pong and badminton, the wildly popular and often addictive game is easy for all to learn, from kids to seniors. It’s also highly social since it mostly involves doubles play. And it’s a great exercise that isn’t as physically demanding as tennis.
PITTSBURGH, PA
977rocks.com

Local Bank Announces Promotion

Mars Bank is promoting one of their own into an executive role. Jennifer Klein is the new Assistant Vice President of Commercial Banking. She’ll be responsible for managing existing bank relationships as well as growing commercial real estate business for Mars Bank. Klein is a graduate of Mars High...
MARS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Special Education
NewsBreak
Sports
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey’s Celebration Gala

FIRST LADY MICHELLE GAINEY, BILL GENERETT, GRETCHEN GENERETT, MAYOR ED GAINEY (PHOTO BY EMMAI ALAQUIVA) MAYOR ED GAINEY, STATE REP. SUMMER LEE (PHOTO BY EMMAI ALAQUIVA) STATE REP. AUSTIN DAVIS, BLAYRE HOLMES DAVIS, FIRST LADY MICHELLE GAINEY, MAYOR ED GAINEY (PHOTO BY EMMAI ALAQUIVA) PITTSBURGH MAYOR ED GAINEY, THIRD FROM...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Wilbur L. (Skip) Boots, 83

Wilbur L (Skip) Boots, age 83, of Fombell passed away July 8th peacefully at home with his family by his side after battling kidney disease. Wilbur was born on September 3rd, 1938 in Ellwood City to the late Wilbur H and Eleanor (Koach) Boots of Frisco. Wilbur graduated from Lincoln...
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Crews battle house fire in Jefferson Hills

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pa. — Fire crews battled a house fire in Jefferson Hills Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, crews responded to the 100 block of Roberts Drive around 12:04 p.m. Firefighters said the flames were strongly damaging the attic when they arrived. The second floor window was...
JEFFERSON HILLS, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Building the Valley: Harmar candy store to relocate to Sarver, rebrand

After four years, Harmar’s niche candy store Oh How Sweet It Is will be moving and opening at a new home in early September. Owner Robert Wyant announced the move recently in a Facebook post. The candy store will relocate to 131 Mulone Drive in Sarver. Wyant said if he was able to, he would have moved sooner. He opened his candy shop in 2018 in Harmar.
SARVER, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Mark P. DaVare, 66

of Ellwood City, passed away on July 8th, 2022 at the UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. Mark was born in Ellwood City on June 14th, 1956 to the late Victor and Sarah E. (Dahl) DaVare. He graduated from the Lincoln High School with the class of 1974. For over 40 years Mark owned and operated Mark’s Garage in Ellwood City’s “West-End”. He was a natural mechanic who enjoyed tinkering on his vehicles, and being in his garage. Mark was known to enjoy riding his Harley and shooting poole. He was a member of the Chewton White Eagles. Mark also deeply enjoyed the company of his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Here's where to turn if you're behind on electric bill payments

Mandy Zalich, CEO of Westmoreland Community Action, expects to see an increase in requests for energy assistance in the next few months, as rate hikes might add to an influx of those who have sought help with their electricity bills during the covid-19 pandemic. Energy assistance requests come in waves...
PITTSBURGH, PA
discovertheburgh.com

The Armstrong Trail Offers 35 Miles on the Allegheny River

The aptly named Armstrong Trail in Armstrong County is a 35-mile rail-trail that runs north to south along the eastern bank of the Allegheny River. During our first visit, we biked half of the trail (approximately 16 miles one-way out of Ford City) and were able to see many highlights including river views and adjunct river developments like power stations, dams, an iron furnace, and more.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy