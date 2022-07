For several weeks I have been trying to find the right words to pay adequate tribute to Mrs. Mary Mintz. I have finally decided that such words are beyond my grasp. This lady has done so much in 104 years of her life that stating the scope of her influence and her impact on so many lives is most difficult. Her 104th birthday was back in May, and the folks at her church, Lake Waccamaw Presbyterian, gave her a party to recognize her longevity and express their appreciation for her service to the church and the community.

HALLSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO