Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League Awards Seven Scholarships

BALTIMORE, MD. — Hundreds of people gathered together on Sunday to honor the life of Israeli citizen, Efraim Gordon, who was shot and killed in a carjacking in May 2021. Gordon was 31 years old when he was killed. He was visiting Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding when he was targeted by at least three people. Gordon had just parked his car in front of a family member’s house on Ford Lane when the shooting happened. The celebration started at the spot where Gordon was attacked and ended along Park Heights Avenue at Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion congregation. At the site of the...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 19 HOURS AGO