ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, MD

Mid-Shore Chapter of the Izaak Walton League Awards Seven Scholarships

By Spy Desk
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 30, at the Chapter’s monthly dinner meeting, seven local students received scholarship awards ranging from $1,500 to $2,500 for a total of $14,500. Each recipient and attending parents were introduced and each student gave us a bit of background about themselves and their aspirations for college and...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Talbot County Schools announce new Easton High assistant principal

EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family Of Efraim Gordon Celebrates With Completion Of Torah

BALTIMORE, MD. — Hundreds of people gathered together on Sunday to honor the life of Israeli citizen, Efraim Gordon, who was shot and killed in a carjacking in May 2021. Gordon was 31 years old when he was killed. He was visiting Baltimore for a cousin’s wedding when he was targeted by at least three people. Gordon had just parked his car in front of a family member’s house on Ford Lane when the shooting happened.   The celebration started at the spot where Gordon was attacked and ended along Park Heights Avenue at Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion congregation. At the site of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. teacher highlighted for giving back

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Mr. Shane Abbott is being highlighted by the county for giving back to the community. Abbott is a 1996 graduate of North Dorchester High School and is a soccer coach for the Eagles. He also teaches fifth grade at Vienna Elementary School. We want to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
State
Alaska State
City
Preston, MD
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Local
Maryland Education
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Community Center Helps Fathers Build Skills

The St. Michaels Community Center is helping fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives by sponsoring the National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program beginning this August. The free program is being facilitated by the Responsible Fathers Initiative, with limited participation and pre-registration...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Voice

50 Maryland Families On Rent Strike

Nearly 50 families have gone on rent strike this week at a Maryland apartment complex. The tenants of Westgate at Laurel say they won't be paying rent for the month of August in an effort to get the property owners, Schweb Partners LLC, who took over in 2020, to address issues that they say have been dismissed, WJLA reports.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#University Of Cambridge#Chesapeake College#Science And Technology#Charity#The Izaak Walton League#Laboratory#Rutgersuniversityand
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gubernatorial Candidates Set To Square Off In Debate

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the July 19 primary election just around the corner, WJZ wants to help you get acquainted with the candidates vying to become Maryland’s next governor. Tonight, Baltimore City Community College will host a gubernatorial debate sponsored by the Baltimore Teacher Network and Maryland Alliance of Public Charter Schools. The event will be focused on our education system. Moderated by WJZ’s Denise Koch, Rev. Antoine Burton and Berol Dewdney, the gubernatorial debate will be streamed live on CBS News Baltimore 7-9 p.m. Below is a rough blueprint of the debate’s format: 7:00 p.m.: Candidates deliver opening statements explaining why they would...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Charities
oceancity.com

9 Storm Pictures in Ocean City, Maryland

When it rains, some of your activities might be limited, but some of your views may become dramatic. Mother Nature never quits offering big clouds, dramatic lightning, huge waves and even rainbows. If a storm rolls in, take some pictures so you can remember how spectacular your vacation was despite the clouds. Here are some photos submitted to us or taken by us over the years to inspire you.
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Flood Watch Tonight, Alert Day Tomorrow

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday an Alert Day due to heavy rain and possible flooding. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for parts of Maryland from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon. Rainfall totals could exceed 3 or 4 inches in some locations, while totals for other isolated areas could reach as high as 5 or 6 inches. This amount of rain, especially anything over 2 to 3 inches can fall within a one-hour window, will cause flash flooding wherever it occurs. Models suggest this might be south of Baltimore and on the lower Eastern...
BALTIMORE, MD
washingtoninformer.com

Prince George’s NAACP President: ‘Get Out and Vote’

If the first day of early voting in Maryland on Thursday is any indication, thousands of voters chose to not come to the polls — at least not yet. According to unofficial totals from the state Board of Elections, nearly 18,400 voters came out to the polls. In comparison to the first day of early voting in the 2018 gubernatorial primary election, approximately 31,110 showed up.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

The Mediation Room: Preparing for Mediation Means Focusing on Positive Outcomes

If you select mediation either privately, or through the Talbot County District or Circuit Courts, you will need to do some homework. Mediation is not magic. It’s hard work. Benjamin Franklin said it best, “By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” Once you have committed to mediation the best way to insure an efficient and positive outcome is to spend time preparing. There are lots of things to think about. Here are a few.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
talbotspy.org

“15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” at the Trippe

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 15. “15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” will feature the work of 15 gallery artists. The idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm. Gallery artist Cynthia Rosen commented it would make a great painting. It spawned a call to the gallery plein air painters, current competitors and alumnae Plein Air Easton artists, to paint their variation of the photograph. No guidance, no rules, paint at will. The resulting 15 paintings show an incredible diversity of interpretation, style and vision. Some are quite realistic, some impressionistic, one a nocturne, one abstract, several have other features added.
EASTON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s Vacant Homes Draw Interest From Investors

BALTIMORE (AP) — Members of a community development group gathered outside a vacant West Baltimore rowhouse on a cloudy winter morning, preparing for an auction, when a stranger in his 20s showed up with a New York accent and slicked-back hair. As the auctioneer called out bids for the six vacant homes in the 2700 and 2800 blocks of West North Avenue in Coppin Heights, the man began bidding aggressively, and the community development group members grew worried. ‘It’s a cane. It’s a cane’: Sheriff’s footage released by attorney general shows man’s fatal encounter with Harford deputies They had been eyeing the abandoned...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy