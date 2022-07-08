ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, MD

Jerome Pierce Retires After 45 Years of Service to the Town of Easton

By Easton Economic Development Corporation
talbotspy.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 12, 2022, Jerome Pierce retired after 45 years of service to the Town of Easton. The Town held a retirement party attended by co-workers and family members...

talbotspy.org

Comments / 1

Related
WMDT.com

Talbot County Schools announce new Easton High assistant principal

EASTON, Md. – Talbot County Public Schools recently appointed William Thompson as the new assistant principal of Easton High School. Thompson is a graduate of Salisbury University, the board is looking forward to Mr. Thompson’s work to benefit the high school. We want to hear your good news,...
EASTON, MD
talbotspy.org

ESLC Announces Addition of Local Community Leaders to Board of Directors

Eastern Shore Land Conservancy (ESLC) is pleased to announce the addition of two new members to the organization’s board of directors: Jules Hendrix of Queen Anne’s County and Darius Johnson of Talbot County; the new additions were approved by the current board of directors during their most recent meeting on Monday, June 13, 2022.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Salisbury Sweet Frog holds official ribbon cutting

SALISBURY, Md. – Sweet Frog in Salisbury held their official ribbon cutting on Thursday. At Sweet Frog, you can make any combination with over 75 toppings. They are located at 2721 North Salisbury Boulevard. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
WMDT.com

Dorchester Co. teacher highlighted for giving back

DORCHESTER CO., Md. – Mr. Shane Abbott is being highlighted by the county for giving back to the community. Abbott is a 1996 graduate of North Dorchester High School and is a soccer coach for the Eagles. He also teaches fifth grade at Vienna Elementary School. We want to...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Easton, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Easton, MD
Government
talbotspy.org

St. Michaels Community Center Helps Fathers Build Skills

The St. Michaels Community Center is helping fathers get the skills they need to be involved in their children’s lives by sponsoring the National Fatherhood Initiative’s 24/7 Dad program beginning this August. The free program is being facilitated by the Responsible Fathers Initiative, with limited participation and pre-registration...
SAINT MICHAELS, MD
NottinghamMD.com

2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County

PARKVILLE, MD—The 2022 We Back Blue ride is rolling through Baltimore County on Sunday. This year’s ride begins on Merritt Boulevard in Dundalk and ends at McAvoy’s in Parkville. We Back Blue is a grassroots law enforcement advocacy organization that hosts events, rallies in support, and provides support to law enforcement officers. The event features live music, tolling of the … Continue reading "2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County" The post 2022 We Back Blue ride rolls through Baltimore County appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Huntingtown Fire Department Hosts Calvert Sheriff Candidate Forum

HUNTINGTOWN, Md. — On Wednesday, June 29th, the Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department hosted the final Calvert County Sheriff’s Debate Forum before the 2022 Primary Election. The debate featured the current four Republican candidates running to replace retiring Sheriff Mike Evans; Craig Kontra, Ricky Cox, Mike Wilson, and Dave...
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Party#45 Years#Concrete Crew#Snow Plow Driver#Construction Inspector
WBOC

Historic Dorchester County Church Vandalized

CHURCH CREEK, Md., - On Route 16 in Dorchester County sits the community of Church Creek. Church Creek is the home of the Old Trinity Church, a house of active worship since the late 17th Century. According to the Rev. Daniel K. Dunlap, this gives the church a special significance...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
phillyvoice.com

15-acre Chester County property to be permanently preserved to protect drinking water

A Chester County farm near the Delaware border will be permanently preserved to protect a major source of drinking water in New Castle County, officials said. The 15-acre farm, in the Landenberg section of Franklin Township, is owned by the family of the late Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, who died in 2019. Plans for its conservation were recently announced by Natural Lands, the region's oldest and largest land conservation organization.
WMDT.com

Riverfest coming to Downtown Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. – The first-ever Riverfest is coming to Downtown Salisbury later this month. You can bring the whole family to celebrate the beautiful Wicomico River with kayak obstacle courses and stand-up paddleboard sprints, music, vendors, kids games, and much more along the Riverwalk. The event is scheduled for July 30th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
SALISBURY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cape Gazette

Rehoboth Beach home heavily damaged by fire

A Rehoboth Beach home was heavily damaged July 11 by a fire that took firefighters two hours to extinguish. The blaze was reported at 1:50 a.m. on Fir Drive Extended in the Piney Glade neighborhood, said Kent Swarts, spokesman for the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Co. Rehoboth Beach firefighters were...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
point2homes.com

5750 EARLDOM LN, Salisbury, Wicomico County, MD, 21801

BRAND NEW 4BR/3.5BA - MOVE IN READY! contemporary home in West Nithsdale, one of Salisbury's premier communities - with winding streets and lovely homes on generously-sized homesites. Open floor plan with high end finishes throughout featuring a welcoming foyer, flanked by a large study and formal dining room. Gorgeous kitchen with designer cabinets and granite tops, opens into the family room w/gas fireplace, and breakfast room leading out to the screened porch. Up the custom-stained staircase w/stylish black spindles, is a large owner's bedroom w/walk-in closet, full, en-suite bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, step-in custom tile shower w/glass door. Guest bedroom with a full, en-suite bath - tub/shower combo, granite countertop vanity; door to unfinished storage space. 2 additional bedrooms and a 3rd full bath - granite-topped double-sink vanity, tub/shower combo with tile surround. Barn door opens into the 2nd floor utility room. LVP through living, kitchen, dining, bathrooms; carpet through bedrooms; Stainless steel kitchen appliance package - fridge, electric stove/oven, microwave oven, dishwasher; brushed nickel fixtures; Granite kitchen and bathroom counters. All Plans, listings, renderings, sizes, acreages - all for REFERENCE only, and may show upgrades & options not included in list price; subject to changes in the field. Seller/Builder does not split transfer taxes. Owner is a licensed realtor; agent has financial interest. Pricing & availability subject to change.
SALISBURY, MD
Cape Gazette

Delaware State alums to host fish fry and car show July 16

The Delaware State University Alumni Association Inc. Sussex County Chapter will host its annual fish fry fundraiser event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out, Saturday, July 16, at Dickerson Chapel AME Church, 28455 Dupont Blvd., Milford. Fish sandwiches will sell for $11, or with an added bag of chips and a drink for $13.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Confirmed Rabid Cat Found in Pocomoke City Area

POCOMOKE CITY, Md.- The Worcester County Health Department on Friday confirmed a rabid cat has been found in the vicinity of Colona Road near Pocomoke City. The cat is described as a dark gray striped short-haired female. If you, your family or your pets have had contact with the rabid cat, contact Worcester County Health Department Environmental Health immediately at 410-641-9559. Contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact to persons or pets.
POCOMOKE CITY, MD
Ocean City Today

Chesapeake Health Care opens Berlin facility

(July 8, 2022) Chesapeake Health Care held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22, to celebrate the opening of its newest medical facility located at 9958 N. Main Street in Berlin. Among the guests in attendance were Maryland State Senator Mary Beth Carozza, Berlin Mayor Zack and Dwight...
BERLIN, MD
WMDT.com

Man charged with arson in Salisbury house fire

SALISBURY, Md. – A Sunday night house fire in Salisbury has resulted in arson charges for a man. We’re told firefighters with the Salisbury Fire Department responded to 508 Bethel Street at around 11:45 p.m. for a reported house fire. Firefighters were able to control the blaze, which was confined in a bedroom closet, in roughly five minutes. Officials say the house was not equipped with a fire alarm or a sprinkler system, but it did have working smoke alarms.
SALISBURY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy