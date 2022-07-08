ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Scenes Minis: Deborah and Bibb

Cover picture for the articleTracy and Holly discuss Deborah Sampson’s disguise as Robert...

Eddie Murphy Shares Dance with Daughter at Her Wedding

Add father of the bride to Eddie Murphy's long list of accomplishments ... the actor took center stage on the dancefloor to share a dance with his daughter. Bria Murphy and actor Michael Xavier tied the knot over the weekend in Beverly Hills, and Eddie not only proudly walked his kiddo down the aisle, but danced to "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder as their father and daughter song.
Reese Witherspoon Goes Bright Pink in Ruched Dress at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Premiere

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating her new film “Where the Crawdads Sing” with a standout fashion moment. The Oscar-winning actress, who produced the bestselling book’s film adaptation through her Hello Sunshine media company, attended the movie’s New York City premiere Monday night at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a dress from British designer Emilia Wickstead’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.
