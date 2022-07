Last week I stopped in for a cleaning at Hollytree Dental in Tyler, Texas. While I was checking out after my appointment, I noticed information about a blood drive that was going on with the help of Carter BloodCare. I had no idea but this is actually the third blood drive they have worked together to make happen but what a great thing to do. Donating blood can help save lives and it doesn’t take long so if you have time on Friday, July 15th you should set an appointment to stop in and donate the gift of life.

TYLER, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO