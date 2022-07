The team behind PlanCPills.org has clearly thought a lot about how to protect people who come to the site seeking information about where to find abortion pills online. Plan C, which was launched in 2015 by reproductive health experts, directs visitors to a legal helpline and warns them about the relevant laws in their state. It tests online pharmacies before recommending them and offers case studies of people who have been punished for taking abortion pills.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 8 HOURS AGO