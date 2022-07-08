7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

Gorgeous, turnkey single-story townhouse with private backyard, center courtyard, and lovely mountain views! This inviting home with high quality upgrades, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and beautiful features will make you want to move right in! Through the entryway, the spacious living room is graced by an elegant stacked stone fireplace as its centerpiece and sliding glass doors lead you to a private courtyard creating the alluring vibe of indoor - outdoor living. The brand new, fully remodeled kitchen, with adjacent dining area and sliding glass doors to the backyard, is an absolute dream with quartz stone countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances including LG 5-burner gas stove and oven, LG microwave, LG dishwasher and Whirlpool refrigerator. Two amply sized guest bedrooms -- one with en suite bath with stone floors and granite counters -- both have large windows offering views of the center courtyard. The lovely primary suite, with its own private full bath, offers an upgraded stone shower and floors, a skylight, granite countertops with double sink vanity, and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All this, plus an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home, laundry hook-ups inside the garage, and serene community walking trails and botanical gardens make this Thousand Oaks gem a rare find!

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO