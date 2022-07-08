ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

7 things you must do in Santa Barbara

By Richard Franks, 0 Comments
loveexploring.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sun-soaked coast of Santa Barbara has plenty to offer, from outdoor adventures to dolphin spotting as well as experiencing the local culture and cuisine. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara in California is idyllic in more ways than one. It’s home to some of the world’s most beautiful beaches,...

www.loveexploring.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Take a Hike, Save the World’ at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Santa Barbara’s spectacular natural beauty takes the spotlight with Take a Hike, Save the World, an exhibition at Santa Barbara Historical Museum inspired by and designed to galvanize visitors to enjoy Santa Barbara County’s trails and public lands and join in the important work needed to help protect them.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Westlake Village: 7 Best Places to Visit Westlake Village, CA

"Westlake Village is located ten minutes away from Thousand Oaks in California. It is nestled at the Santa Monica Mountains' edge. The village is surrounded lushly by parkland and the sparkling waters of Westlake Lake." This tiny town is an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts and has a variety of...
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Surf’s Up, Art’s Up in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

The surf’s up and so is the art. My Pet Ram presents the surf-themed pop-up Double Up at (where else?), the former Funk Zone site of the Surfing Museum. Named for the surf term “double up,” which refers to when two swells merge together to form a single unpredictable wave, the exhibition — done in two parts, or “waves,” of painting, sculpture, and photography being switched up after a month-long show — is curated by Marcello Ricci, former executive director of the Arts Fund.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Rancho Sisquoc Celebrates 75 Years

Located far up the Santa Maria Valley, Rancho Sisquoc is one of Santa Barbara County’s most tremendous properties. It’s massive, at 58 square miles, being the largest private property left in the county; it’s old, as one of the last Mexican land grants before Americans took over in the 1840s, not counting the millennia of Chumash occupation; and it’s significant in all sorts of agricultural ways, from ranching to row crops to vineyards.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montecito, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
santabarbaraca.com

New Restaurants in Santa Barbara

As far as we’re concerned, there’s always room for more good eats in our bountiful city surrounded by organic farms, family-run ranches, avocado and citrus orchards, and the seafood-rich Santa Barbara Channel. You’re definitely going to want to sample what these new Santa Barbara restaurants are cooking up with the ingredients of the season. From casual to refined and everything in between, this fresh crop of eateries is ripe for your restaurant picking!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
visitsyv.com

Hot on the Santa Ynez Valley Cocktail Trail

Discover artfully crafted cocktails mixed to perfection on the Santa Ynez Valley Cocktail Trail. We might be best known as wine country, but wine is certainly not the only buzzed about beverage here in the Santa Ynez Valley. Our craft cocktail culture has really taken off in recent years, captivating the discerning palates of locals and visitors alike. Restaurants with talented mixologists are at the heart of the exciting and expanding spirits-driven scene. While ordering food is 100% optional if you’re simply bellying up to the bar for a drink, the bar bite selections and full restaurant menus might rightly tempt you. We say a resounding “yes, please” to perfect pairings like oysters + martinis, pinsas + spritzes and caramelized brussels sprouts + bourbon anything! Following are the cream of the SYV cocktail crop to help you plot your next course on the Santa Ynez Valley Cocktail Trail.
LOS OLIVOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Ellen Degeneres
Person
Oprah Winfrey
visitventuraca.com

What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party?￼

What Can I Do in Ventura if I’m Having a Bachelor-Bachelorette Party? Think Outside the Box. Weddings are cause for celebration, and not just for the soon-to-be newlyweds. It may be your friends’ wedding, but who says you bachelorettes and bachelors can’t live it up in Ventura as if it’s your wedding, without the expense and the timetable stress (though you should probably show up for the wedding.)? Ventura has live music (more often than not, cover free), golf, impossibly innovative craft breweries and wineries, night life (from bar dancing to cocktails around a Polynesian firepit), and – how do we put this delicately? – places to shake off the aftermath (brunches and spas).
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

What’s Up at Fairview Gardens?

The old saw goes that if you want to make a million bucks farming, you should start with two million. That’s been the recent fate of Fairview Gardens, the 13-acre farm in Goleta that found itself on “the brink of a financial cliff” and took a “pause” to conserve resources in June. “We simply could not ask the community to continue to support ongoing operations without a long-term plan to reach financial sustainability,” the letter at the farm’s website reads.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Unique Opportunity TOMORROW at the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The public has a unique opportunity tomorrow, July 9, to see the Ellwood Mesa Monarch Butterfly Grove up close and personal with City of Goleta Parks and Open Space Manager George Thompson. Thank you to the more than 50 people that came to the same event yesterday evening, July 7. George is looking forward to showing more community members the enhancements planned for this treasured Goleta location including a short walking tour. If you missed yesterday’s event, don’t worry, you can join us TOMORROW, Saturday, July 9, from 9:00 -11:00 a.m. To attend, meet us at the trailhead at the end of Santa Barbara Shores Drive.
GOLETA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picnic Tables#California Wine#Cruise#Kayaks#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The American Riviera
point2homes.com

644 Hollyburne Lane, Thousand Oaks, Ventura County, CA, 91360

Gorgeous, turnkey single-story townhouse with private backyard, center courtyard, and lovely mountain views! This inviting home with high quality upgrades, soaring ceilings, an abundance of natural light, and beautiful features will make you want to move right in! Through the entryway, the spacious living room is graced by an elegant stacked stone fireplace as its centerpiece and sliding glass doors lead you to a private courtyard creating the alluring vibe of indoor - outdoor living. The brand new, fully remodeled kitchen, with adjacent dining area and sliding glass doors to the backyard, is an absolute dream with quartz stone countertops, soft close cabinets and drawers, farmhouse sink, and stainless steel appliances including LG 5-burner gas stove and oven, LG microwave, LG dishwasher and Whirlpool refrigerator. Two amply sized guest bedrooms -- one with en suite bath with stone floors and granite counters -- both have large windows offering views of the center courtyard. The lovely primary suite, with its own private full bath, offers an upgraded stone shower and floors, a skylight, granite countertops with double sink vanity, and sliding glass doors to the backyard. All this, plus an attached 2-car garage with direct access into the home, laundry hook-ups inside the garage, and serene community walking trails and botanical gardens make this Thousand Oaks gem a rare find!
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Crash closes portion of Storke Road in Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. - A portion of Storke Road was closed Monday evening following a two car crash. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department said northbound Storke was closed between Santa Felicia Drive and Marketplace Drive. The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 300 block of Storke Road, near the...
GOLETA, CA
Coastal View

Rods and Roses roars through town

Raising money for community groups serving youth since 1997, Rods & Roses is Carpinteria’s homegrown classic and muscle car show, bringing out car enthusiasts and collectors from near and far. Decked-out autos lined Linden Avenue on Saturday, mainly owned by Carpinteria-locals, providing a family-friendly experience for spectators.
CARPINTERIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy