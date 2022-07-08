ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

‘Be The Change Makers’ at Seton Hall

By NJ URBAN NEWS
njurbannews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh school students, educators and Seton Hall faculty convened at the “Be the Change Makers” conference hosted by the Center for Community Research and Engagement. High school students from six cities in New York and New Jersey convened at Seton Hall University to take part in “Be the Change Makers,” a...

essexnewsdaily.com

Baraka launches 2022 Summer Youth Employment Program — New Jersey’s largest

NEWARK, NJ — Mayor Ras J. Baraka joined multiple local and national philanthropic supporters, representatives of the business and university community, and teen program participants on July 6 to launch the 2022 Newark Summer Youth Employment Program. Newark SYEP offers the city’s youth a combination of career exploration, financial...
NEWARK, NJ
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

New Jersey Nonprofit That Serves Black Entrepreneurs Invests $4.5M To Relocate Into New Headquarters

A New Jersey nonprofit that helps Black entrepreneurs, Rising Tide Capital, has invested about $4.5 million to open and relocate into a new headquarters. The investment in the national headquarters Rising Tide just moved into along Martin Luther King Drive in Jersey City will also allow it to expand. Its new offerings include an entrepreneurship hub providing emerging founders with support and resources to develop sustainable businesses in their communities.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
allaccess.com

Shaila Scott Sues MediaCo, Emmis Communications & WBLS/New York

ALL ACCESS has learned that SHAILA SCOTT (AMILEE CATTOUSE), has retained the legal services of WIGDOR LLP and GILDA L. KRAMER & Associates, LLC, filing a lawsuit against MEDIACO HOLDING'S R&B WBLS/NEW YORK CITY, alleging discrimination and violations of the equal pay laws. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/3), SHAILA...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

N.J. accepting pre-applications for rental assistance program

TRENTON, N.J. -- New Jersey's rental assistance program opens its waiting list Monday. The state's Department of Community Affairs is now accepting pre-applications online through July 22. All pre-applications submitted during the open enrollment period will be entered into a database, and then a lottery system will be used to select applicants for the waiting list. Those selected in the lottery will then be eligible to receive the rental assistance vouchers, as they become available. CLICK HERE for more information.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Iconic N.J. wedding and banquet venue shuts down

Mayfair Farms, the elegant banquet hall in West Orange that hosted U.S. presidents and catered thousands of weddings, proms, and luncheons, has closed after 80 years. The family-run business, started by Martin L. Horn in 1942, shut down on June 30. “Thank you and farewell,” began a brief post on...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Brooklyn Muse

Ten Best New Jersey Pizza Jaunts

The culinary masterpiece of Pizza originated in the southwestern area of Italy’s Campania region. As the story goes, Italy unified in 1861. In 1889 King Umberto I and Queen Margherita visited Naples. The couple traveled frequently and apparently became quite bored with their cuisine. Founded in 1760, Da Pietro's pizzeria was well known at the time. The city’s successor Pizzeria Brandi was called upon by the queen to make an assortment of pizzas for her and her husband. The one she enjoyed the most was a pie with a crusty base topped with soft white cheese, red tomatoes, and green basil. Aside from its superb taste, its colors represented the Italian flag. The original name for this pie was Pizza Mozzarella. After the pizzeria received many compliments from the Queen, the pizza was renamed Margherita Pizza.
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City officials, restauranteurs cut the ribbon on renovated Newark Ave. Pedestrian Plaza

Jersey City officials and restauranteurs cut the ribbon on the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza this afternoon after $6.7 million in renovations were completed. “In 2015, we had the vision to maximize this space by creating a pedestrian-friendly plaza and establishing a sought-after shopping and dining destination and overall economic driver that has since exceeded our expectations,” Mayor Steven Fulop said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

2 ex-Ferris High School students suing Jersey City BOE for alleged 2019 assault by teacher

Two former Ferris High School students are suing the Jersey City Board of Education for an alleged 2019 assault by one of their teachers. ” … Nayeli Sanchez was inappropriately touched, assaulted, battered, humiliated, and caused to suffer emotional distress by the defendant, Michael J. Voza … specifically he … grabbed plaintiff’s purse and spilled the contents within it,” the eight-count lawsuit filed in Hudson County Superior Court on Friday says.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: July 11, 2022

The Cat Fanciers Association and Garden State Cat Club of New Jersey will hold its annual cat show at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison on July 16 and 17. Special attractions will include a breed showcase and feline agility demonstrations.
EDISON, NJ

