Rockin’ the River starts July 14 at Panther Island Pavilion

Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth, Texas
 4 days ago
Come chill at Panther Island Pavilion and start your weekend with tubing, music, food and fun-in-the-sun activities.

Rockin’ the River, the popular music and tubing series, enters its 11th year with live music, food, drinks and more at the Panther Island Pavilion beach. Enjoy 15 bands over five weeks, including top Texas country acts and a little rock and soul.

Tube up to the Coors Light waterfront stage or chill on the shore and enjoy live music in the coolest seat in town. The series runs Thursdays, July 14-Aug. 11.

Panther Island Pavilion is at 395 Purcey St. Parking is available near the large pavilion. Gates open at 5 p.m.

Photo: Fifteen bands will entertain over the five-week Rockin’ schedule.

Fort Worth is the fifth-largest city in the U.S. state of Texas

