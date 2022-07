They say everything is bigger and better in Texas. Now, under new leadership and vision, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café aims to make that a reality. Veteran business owners Farzin Ferdowsi and Benny Farzad bring a new level of expertise to the acclaimed Mediterranean brand, operating several multi-unit franchise ventures throughout the U.S. Taziki’s today announced that the company signed a franchise agreement with the two operators to take over its current locations in Plano and Southlake and add an additional five restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area over the next four years.

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO