LVing: Seven Hills home offers unmatched quality in Las Vegas

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNestled in the southernmost portion of the Las Vegas Valley, masterplanned community Seven Hills is also one of the most exclusive and luxurious, full of custom homes that boast unique details and represent the highest level of living. And a home has just become available there, one that sits on more...

Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
matadornetwork.com

Family-Friendly Adventures Within 90 Minutes of the Las Vegas Strip

You already know Las Vegas as the Entertainment Capital of The World. But hiding behind all that grown-up fun also happens to be one of the greatest destinations for families looking to plan a rocking summer vacation. While the Las Vegas Strip certainly comes jam-packed with a trip’s worth of...
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge New Casino Project From a Big Name

For decades downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area, served as a grittier alternative the the glitz and glamour of the mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. With the street closed to traffic and the massive lights and music show known as the Fremont St. Experience, not to mention the live music and DJs that take over after dark, downtown Las Vegas has become a non-stop party.
8newsnow.com

Mayor of Flavortown awarded key to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Guy Fieri, the jovial, bleach blonde-haired television host, author, and restauranteur, has received a key to the city, from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. The announcement comes from Caesars Entertainment, which, along with Fieri’s charitable foundation, hosted a lunch event for veterans and first responders.
