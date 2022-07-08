ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harbor Springs, MI

Blissfest Folk & Roots Festival

 4 days ago

A showcase of the many musical styles that define American roots

"Honky Tonk: Photographs by Henry Horenstein"

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
PETOSKEY, MI
8 Iconic Michigan Ice Cream Parlors to Visit

What's better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
MICHIGAN STATE
G.T. Humanists Meeting: Eldercare

G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Cedar man found guilty of accosting a minor in Benzie County

BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
Northern Michigan man accused of allowing children to smoke nicotine and marijuana

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI

