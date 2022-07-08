Blissfest Folk & Roots Festival

Crooked Tree Arts Center, Gilbert Gallery, Petoskey. A collection of photographs that document the changing world of country music & its fans. Shot in bars, music ranches, & famous venues like Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
There’s a new National Cherry Queen! Olivia Coolman is your 2022 National Cherry Festival Queen. The Hagerty Center hosted Friday night’s Coronation Ceremony. Four Queen candidates started the evening, and now just one is the queen. “When I heard my name called I just didn’t believe it. If...
What’s better than a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day in Michigan?. This, of course, is a rhetorical question. There are more than a few iconic ice cream spots that Michigan families flock to each summer. These shops have enjoyed sustained success for their quality and...
G.T. Humanists will hold a panel discussion on the general state of eldercare in the nation, & in Grand Traverse County specifically. The presenters will be Kim Bauml, Senior Care consultant/president at Options for Senior Living LLC, & Sharon Neumann, Advanced Grief Recovery specialist/consultant.
GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
Another phase of a major road project in Grand Traverse County gets underway Mon. day. The Road Commission is working on two roundabouts for one road, and it’s a project that will continue throughout the summer. The Grand Traverse County Road Commission is working on improvements to Keystone Road...
The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
BEULAH – A Cedar man awaits sentencing after being convicted of criminal sexual conduct involving a minor in Benzie County. Phillip Darga, 53, of Cedar, was convicted of one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes in Benzie County's 19th Circuit Court on July 7, according to a press release from the Benzie County Prosecutor's Office.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Northern Michigan man is facing child abuse charges after he allegedly allowed his children to smoke nicotine and marijuana for two years. Michigan State Police launched an investigation into 48-year-old David Glenn Mauldin from Brutus in Cheboygan County last February after receiving information from Michigan Children's Protective Services.
