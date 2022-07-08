ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

*Facebook Friday Freebie! Win a $50 Gift Certificate to Asahi Japanese Steakhouse!

eastcobber.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“What’s for dinner?” is the million dollar question! Let us and Asahi Japanese Steakhouse help you figure it out! Enter to win a $50 Gift Certificate to Asahi Japanese Steakhouse. The Freebie:. One lucky East Cobber will score a $50 Gift Certificate to dine in at Asahi...

eastcobber.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Kennesaw restaurant featured on hit Food Network series

KENNESAW, Ga. - If a restaurant called Forks and Flavors sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve seen it featured on the Food Network hit "Restaurant: Impossible." On the episode — which premiered in May — Chef Robert Irvine helped owners David Wilmott and Darnell Morgan come up with a plan for success at their Kennesaw restaurant. Initially a catering business, the owners say they’d been dreaming of opening a restaurant for a long time, and that the pandemic actually encouraged them to come up with a business plan and finally make the dream a reality.
KENNESAW, GA
suwaneemagazine.com

A Honey of a Cake Maker

Honey Chappell of Simply Sweet Cakes bakes delicious works of art out of her home kitchen in Suwanee. As I sit in what I call my “comfy corner” and flip through the TV to find background noise to write to, I realize that I almost always choose Netflix’s “Nailed It!” If you haven’t watched this show, it’s a baking competition for home bakers who are… not very good. In each episode, the bakers are challenged to recreate edible masterpieces. Most of them end up looking and tasting poorly, but it makes for fantastic entertainment. Simply Sweet Cakes’ Honey Chappell, however, is the opposite of these forlorn bakers. In her home kitchen in Suwanee, Honey whips up cakes that look like actual works of art — and taste even better. If Honey were to star in a baking show, it would look more like “Cake Masters” than “Nailed It!”
SUWANEE, GA
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
buckhead.com

2260 Peachtree Road, Unit C1

Take advantage of this rare opportunity to live at The Briary, a beautiful collection of historic buildings on Peachtree Road that dates back to the 1920’s. Many of the residents have lived here for decades because of the unique combination of character and community spirit among the owners (where no rentals are allowed). The park-like grounds and community deck are home to weekly get-togethers and casual chats. Other amenities include gated covered parking, and a basement storage space for each home. Condos at The Briary are highly sought after because no one ever wants to leave!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Food & Drinks
Marietta, GA
Food & Drinks
City
Marietta, GA
Marietta, GA
Restaurants
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Restaurants
Marietta, GA
Lifestyle
townelaker.com

6 Must-Try Sizzlin’ Summer Cookout Recipes

According to the Hearth, Patio and Barbecue Association, 71% of Americans celebrate July Fourth with a cookout, ranking it as the most popular outdoor cooking holiday above Memorial Day (57%), Labor Day (55%) and even Father’s Day (47%). If you didn’t get a chance to browse the Woodstock or Canton markets for ingredients to make one (or a few) of the farmers market-inspired recipes we featured last month, check out these recipes submitted by local vendors and the Cherokee County Farm Bureau; with locally sourced ingredients, they’re sure to help you host a great cookout.
CANTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Gift Certificate#Independence Day#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Asahi Japanese Steakhouse#East Cobber#Japanese
Monroe Local News

City of Winder, Ga. is hiring

The City of Winder has current job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the City of Winder career website. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled. Building...
GOLF
fox5atlanta.com

Shutting down problem nightclubs

New information shows how dangerous it can be near some Atlanta nightclubs. City leaders have not drafted tougher guidelines for all establishments.
ATLANTA, GA
accesswdun.com

Humane Society of Northeast Georgia to kick off two events Monday

The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia is kicking off two events on Monday: the Food Bowl Fund PLUS fundraiser and the BISSELL Pet Foundation Empty the Shelters campaign. The Food Bowl Fund PLUS fundraiser, which runs from July 11 through July 17, helps the humane society raise funds to feed all of its rescues for the next year, as well as provide care for its rescues.
GEORGIA STATE
iHeartRadio

This Is Georgia's Best Dive Bar

If you're tired of going to the same busy and overpriced bars near you, might we suggest visiting your local dive bar? While the term "dive bar" was once considered a derogatory term for disreputable places that were often in basements where one had to "dive below" to enter, the term is now a badge of honor. Dive bars are diverse and unique spots where you can get a taste of the local subculture — and a drink for $3.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
secretatlanta.co

6 Of The Best Hotspots For Hot Wings In Atlanta

Any self-respecting Atalian knows that one of the staples of our city are the hot wings! So naturally, we had to create the ultimate guide to a few of the best wing spots Georgia has to offer!. 6 Best Hot Wing Spots in Atlanta. The Bando. Location: 3050 MLK Jr....
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

Usher headlines 2022 Beloved Benefit helps raise 6.3 million for charity

Atlanta showed up and showed out for the 2022 Beloved Benefit hosted in the city’s pride and joy the Mercedes Benz stadium. The seeds that civil rights leaders Martin Luther King, Congressman John Lewis and Ralph David Abernathy planted in Atlanta came to fruition as 6.3 million dollars was raised for eight non-profit organizations. Those winning organizations who share a visoon rooted in the belief that the solution to all of societal issues; including poverty, crime, homelessness, inequality etc. is community.
ATLANTA, GA
WWPW Power 96.1

Where To Find The Best Peach Cobbler In Georgia

Cobbler is the perfect ending to any meal — And if you live in Georgia, you better make it peach cobbler. There's nothing better than finishing off some soul food with fresh Georgia peaches cooked in butter and spices. While you're at it, you might as well add a large scoop of ice cream on top. If you're looking for the best peach cobbler in Georgia, look no further. We're here to help.
ATLANTA, GA
point2homes.com

4831 Arrowhead Trail West SW Lilburn, GA 30047

Application fee: $49. Other fees may apply, please contact property for details. The most popular nearby apartments are: Wynfield Trace, The Columns at Paxton Lane, Grayson Park Estates and Grove at Stonebrook Apartments and Townhomes. Does 4831 Arrowhead Trail West SW Lilburn, GA 30047 require an application fee?. Yes, 4831...
LILBURN, GA
police1.com

Ga. deputy removes shirt, duty belt to talk down woman in crisis

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was hailed a hero for saving the life of a woman in crisis on June 30, according to FOX 5. Video shows the woman sitting on the edge off a roof, naked. Reynolds responded and complied with the woman’s requests – including removing his shirt and duty belt – to gain her trust.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
eastcobber.com

REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR COBB COUNTY KINDERGARTEN AND 1st GRADE STUDENTS.

Cobb teachers are looking forward to helping your child begin their educational journey. So, do not delay! Registration for new kindergarten and first-grade students is currently underway online for the 2022-2023 school year. The online student registration, which is the same system used for all students who are new to...
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy