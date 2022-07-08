Local Software Company Invests In Women in Electronics

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced the next evolutionary step of innovative acoustic metrology products. The new Echo ™ system further expands the addressable market for in-line characterization of opaque films, which is estimated to be approximately $110 million, by leveraging the principle of picosecond ultrasonics to deliver critical thickness metrology and material characterization for key technology transitions in the leading-edge DRAM and high-stack NAND memory markets. For these advanced architectures, the Echo system provides critical metal film metrology enabling higher memory bandwidth and bit density. In specialty segments, the Echo system provides metal thickness and characterization for a variety of devices, including RF filters for 5G communications, and power devices for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and high-speed portable charger markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005259/en/ Onto Innovation’s Echo opaque film acoustic metrology product. Capable of single or multilayer film measurements from 50Å to 35µm, handling 100-300mm wafer sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)

