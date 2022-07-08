ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Local Software Company Invests In Women in Electronics

pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePasadena-based software company Supplyframe reported that they are sponsoring an organization which works towards advancing the opportunities for women in the electronics industry. Supplyframe is now a Gold-level sponsor of Women in Electronics, an organization of progressive women leaders at all stages of their careers in the electronics industry....

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

ChargePoint welcomes Rick Wilmer as Chief Customer and Operations Officer

CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced the addition of Rick Wilmer to its leadership team. As chief customer and operations officer at ChargePoint, Wilmer will oversee customer service and manufacturing operations for the company as it continues to bring vertically integrated charging solutions to businesses, fleets and drivers at a faster growth rate than ever. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220710005045/en/ ChargePoint today announced the addition of Rick Wilmer as chief customer and operations officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Kids’ finance startup GoHenry marches into Europe with Pixpay acquisition

Founded out of London back in 2012, GoHenry has emerged as one of the preeminent fintech companies for children, targeting six to 18-year-olds with a digital platform that allows parents to allocate and control funds, while their children learn how to budget and gain insights into their spending habits. GoHenry expanded into the U.S. back in 2018, and today the company claims more than two millions users across these two markets — it also says that one-sixth of 12-year-olds now have a GoHenry debit card.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

7 Things To Consider In A Strategic Communication Plan

Strategic plans and tactical goals are vital for every business organization to scale new heights of success. Organizations get bigger and better when they achieve their long-term milestones. However, it is also true that every strategic goal needs a well-defined communication plan. For any massive transformation transpiring in your organization, you need to communicate the same to your teams in a lucid way.
ECONOMY
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

LENOX CORPORATION, AMERICA'S LEADING TABLETOP, GIFTWARE, AND HOME ENTERTAINING COMPANY, ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE SILVERSMITHS, LTD., INC.

BRISTOL, Pa., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lenox Corporation, a leading supplier of tabletop, giftware, and home entertaining products, today announced that it has acquired Cambridge Silversmiths, Ltd., Inc. The deal includes all existing Cambridge-branded tabletop products including flatware and drinkware but does not include the Thirstystone brand. With its...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Pasadena, CA
Business
City
Pasadena, CA
pymnts

48% of Businesses Believe Their Current Systems Can’t Accommodate Virtual Cards

Virtual cards can help businesses streamline their business-to-business (B2B) operations, improve efficiencies and ultimately boost their bottom lines. Still, many firms are hesitant to adopt the technology. Several key barriers prevent many U.S. and Canadian firms from adopting virtual card innovations that can enhance their payments processes, according to “Accelerating...
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

3Pas Studios Appoints Steven Wolfe Pereira as Chief Business Officer

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- 3Pas Studios, a leading multimedia company launched by Eugenio Derbez and Ben Odell, has appointed Steven Wolfe Pereira to the newly created role of Chief Business Officer. Coming off a string of hit movies as well as scripted and unscripted TV shows in both English and Spanish, 3Pas plans to inspire, entertain, and delight global audiences by expanding into new, next generation content, products, and experiences. An accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience in entertainment, marketing, and technology, Wolfe Pereira will lead 3Pas’ day-to-day operations, new business development, strategic partnerships, and international expansion. He will report to 3Pas Studios co-founder and CEO Ben Odell and co-founder Eugenio Derbez. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005302/en/ 3Pas Studios’ new Chief Business Officer Steven Wolfe Pereira (Photo: Angie Monroy)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Onto Innovation Announces the Latest Addition to its Family of Acoustic Metrology Products

WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) (“Onto Innovation,” “Onto,” or the “Company”) today announced the next evolutionary step of innovative acoustic metrology products. The new Echo ™ system further expands the addressable market for in-line characterization of opaque films, which is estimated to be approximately $110 million, by leveraging the principle of picosecond ultrasonics to deliver critical thickness metrology and material characterization for key technology transitions in the leading-edge DRAM and high-stack NAND memory markets. For these advanced architectures, the Echo system provides critical metal film metrology enabling higher memory bandwidth and bit density. In specialty segments, the Echo system provides metal thickness and characterization for a variety of devices, including RF filters for 5G communications, and power devices for the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) and high-speed portable charger markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005259/en/ Onto Innovation’s Echo opaque film acoustic metrology product. Capable of single or multilayer film measurements from 50Å to 35µm, handling 100-300mm wafer sizes. (Photo: Business Wire)
TECHNOLOGY
Business Insider

Toast ups the ante for restaurant service providers with Sling acquisition

Toast acquires Sling, which helps restaurants manage employee scheduling, internal communications, and payroll. The deal can help Toast stand out and solidify its position in the restaurant payments space. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Payments & Commerce industry. Learn more about becoming a client.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Company#Electronics Industry#Women And Men#Women Leaders#Supplyframe#Women In Electronics#Stem
Black Enterprise

HERide Is The New Rideshare App For Women By Women

Two women have created a rideshare company made exclusively for women and by women called HERide in Atlanta, Georgia. The company was founded by former rideshare driver Jillian Anderson after she noticed a need in the industry. Anderson partnered with DeVynne Starks to begin the company in 2020 with the...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Universal Hydrogen Inaugurates Engineering Design Center and European Headquarters in Toulouse, France

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Universal Hydrogen Co., the company leading the fight to decarbonize aviation through the adoption of hydrogen as a universal fuel, today announced the inauguration of its engineering design center and European headquarters in Toulouse, France. Located in the historic Hangar B16 at Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, the event was attended by industry leaders and dignitaries. Universal Hydrogen also debuted its newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005368/en/ Universal Hydrogen’s newly-liveried ATR 72 test aircraft used for developing the hydrogen retrofit kit and hydrogen module operational handling experiments. (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

Syntellis Performance Solutions to Acquire Stratasan, Expanding Healthcare Data Analytics Capabilities

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Syntellis Performance Solutions, the leading provider of enterprise performance management software, data and intelligence solutions, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Stratasan, an industry leader in advanced healthcare market intelligence and data analytics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005292/en/ Syntellis to acquire Stratasan (Graphic: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
The Associated Press

Leeward Renewable Energy Names Greg Hazelton Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- Leeward Renewable Energy (“LRE”) today announced that Greg Hazelton has been named its new Chief Financial Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005500/en/ Greg Hazelton - Chief Financial Officer, Leeward Renewable Energy (Photo: Business Wire)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Nokia to Establish Networked Robotics Center of Excellence at IISc Bengaluru

Nokia and the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) announced the opening of the Nokia Center of Excellence (CoE) in Networked Robotics at the IISc Bengaluru. The CoE will promote inter-disciplinary research involving robotics and advanced communication technologiesin 5G and Artificial Intelligence (AI).The CoE will also develop use cases across industrial automation, agriculture and disaster management. The center will facilitate engagement and cooperation between academia, start-ups and industry ecosystem partners toresearch and develop these use cases.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

JFrog Advances Software Development Collaboration, Automation, Speed, and Security with New Microsoft Teams App

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today unveiled new integrations for JFrog Artifactory - the world’s leading binary repository – and its JFrog Xray advanced security solution - with the Microsoft Teams collaboration platform. Available immediately, the JFrog App for Microsoft Teams delivers organization-wide visibility into security and software development events, such as failed builds, security vulnerabilities, or compliance issues. Using the new app, development team members can both assign and execute the tasks required to address issues, accelerating time-to-resolution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220711005343/en/ For more information on the new JFrog App for Microsoft Teams and how it can help improve traceability with cross-team, bi-directional communication, read this blog: https://jfrog.com/blog/devsecops-with-jfrog-platform-app-for-microsoft-teams or visit https://jfrog.com/integration/ms-teams. (Graphic: Business Wire)
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

JT IoT Acquires Estonia-based Connectivity Provider Top Connect

JT IoT, the Jersey based global IoT Connectivity player backed by Perwyn, announces that it has acquired Top Connect, an international MVNO and global roaming provider. The acquisition of this IoT and roaming connectivity provider and its expert team will accelerate JT IoT’s plan to build a stronger global IoT ecosystem and to expand into new markets and use cases.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Flora Growth Taps Amazon Executive Elshad Garayev As Chief Financial Officer

Flora Growth Corp. FLGC appointed Elshad Garayev to serve as Flora’s chief financial officer, effective on the business day following the date on which the company files its mid-year financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Until such time, Garayev will serve as vice president of finance and will work closely with Lee Leiderman, Flora’s current CFO, to ensure a smooth transition. Leiderman will then move into an advisory role with Flora in order to focus on his health and his family.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy