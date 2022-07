(WKBN) — A teen last seen at the Mosquito Lake campgrounds on July 7 is now believed to be in the Columbus area, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Office. Makenzie Carson, 16, was last seen in the park’s campgrounds at around 1 a.m. Thursday. She was originally believed to be with her boyfriend in the Akron area.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO