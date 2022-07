(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey (VACNJ) has been approved for a $15,000 Grants for Arts Projects award from the National Endowment for the Arts to support Olas Caribenas/Caribbean Waves. This project will support activities showcasing traditional Caribbean arts, in conjunction with VACNJ’s Spring 2023 Main Gallery exhibition. VACNJ’s project is among 1,125 projects across America totaling more than $26.6 million that were selected during this second round of Grants for Arts Projects fiscal year 2022 funding.

SUMMIT, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO