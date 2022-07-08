Technical Assistance Services 2022, RFP #FAS-2022-002

Submittals Due by: 3:00 PM PST, 08/16/2022

City of Seattle

Request for Proposal

RFP# FAS-2022-022

Project Title: Technical Assistance Services 2022

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL RFP – posted 7/8/2022

Scope of Services: The City is seeking to contract with one or more organizations to provide procurement and contracting-related technical assistance services to firms interested in doing business with the City of Seattle in a prime or subcontracting capacity. As a result of this solicitation, the City expects to affirmatively expand City efforts to provide economic inclusion opportunities for WMBE or other similarly disadvantaged firms through the provision of technical assistance services. By providing these services, the City expects firms to increase their understanding of City procurement and contracting opportunities, procurement processes and contract requirements related to performance of the work in order to successfully compete for City contracts, and to provide technical assistance to firms looking to develop their business, including capacity building. The City will require tracking and reporting of the outcomes for technical assistance services awarded through this solicitation.

Please note: While the City recognizes the need for technical services for other types of transactions (ex: grant applications, human service provider types of transactions, etc.), given resource constraints, it is the City’s intention for the selected Consultant(s) to provide technical assistance to firms seeking to do business with the City for its main body of procurements, which consists of purchasing goods and services, consultant services, and public works/construction services.

THE FULL RFP, ADDENDA, MANDATORY FORMS AND THE CITY’S BOILERPLATE CONTRACT TERMS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE ON THIS SITE. THIS IS A FREE SITE.

Selection for this RFP is subject to all applicable laws and ordinances. The participation of women-and-minority-owned firms is a cultural value of the City of Seattle and is strongly encouraged.

For additional questions contact the Procurement Contact at Steven.Larson@Seattle.gov .

Dates advertised in the Daily Journal of Commerce: July 8 and July 11, 2021