Technical Assistance Services 2022, RFP #FAS-2022-002

By ConsultantConnection
 3 days ago

Submittals Due by: 3:00 PM PST, 08/16/2022

City of Seattle

Request for Proposal

RFP# FAS-2022-022

Project Title: Technical Assistance Services 2022

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FULL RFPposted 7/8/2022

Scope of Services: The City is seeking to contract with one or more organizations to provide procurement and contracting-related technical assistance services to firms interested in doing business with the City of Seattle in a prime or subcontracting capacity. As a result of this solicitation, the City expects to affirmatively expand City efforts to provide economic inclusion opportunities for WMBE or other similarly disadvantaged firms through the provision of technical assistance services. By providing these services, the City expects firms to increase their understanding of City procurement and contracting opportunities, procurement processes and contract requirements related to performance of the work in order to successfully compete for City contracts, and to provide technical assistance to firms looking to develop their business, including capacity building. The City will require tracking and reporting of the outcomes for technical assistance services awarded through this solicitation.

Please note: While the City recognizes the need for technical services for other types of transactions (ex: grant applications, human service provider types of transactions, etc.), given resource constraints, it is the City’s intention for the selected Consultant(s) to provide technical assistance to firms seeking to do business with the City for its main body of procurements, which consists of purchasing goods and services, consultant services, and public works/construction services.

THE FULL RFP, ADDENDA, MANDATORY FORMS AND THE CITY’S BOILERPLATE CONTRACT TERMS ARE ONLY AVAILABLE ON THIS SITE. THIS IS A FREE SITE.

Selection for this RFP is subject to all applicable laws and ordinances. The participation of women-and-minority-owned firms is a cultural value of the City of Seattle and is strongly encouraged.

For additional questions contact the Procurement Contact at Steven.Larson@Seattle.gov .

Dates advertised in the Daily Journal of Commerce: July 8 and July 11, 2021

Help Us Review Applications for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund Grant

Seattle Department of Neighborhoods is recruiting community members to serve as grant reviewers for the Duwamish River Opportunity Fund (DROF). Grant reviewers assist the City of Seattle’s DROF program by reviewing submitted grant applications and selecting those projects that will be the most impactful in improving quality of life for communities living within the Duwamish River Valley.
Building a shelter: 1972-1982

As we celebrate the Seattle Animal Shelter’s 50th anniversary this year we’re sharing a few stories from its history. In April 1972 the City Council voted to create a Division of Animal Control with a $214,000 annual budget and $92,356 appropriated from the City’s emergency fund. The Council also approved bonds to be issued to fund the construction of a new animal shelter, which would open 10 years later and still operates in the same location in the Interbay neighborhood.
Master Composter & Sustainability Stewards; SPU RFP/Contract# 22-071-S

_____________________________________________________________________. Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) is requesting proposals from qualified consultants or organizations to manage and deliver the Master Composter & Sustainability Stewards (MC/SS) volunteer program, a longstanding residential outreach and engagement program related to composting, waste diversion, waste prevention, and other sustainable practices. The program operates by training a diverse cohort of volunteers each year, and engaging the trained volunteers (recent and past) to conduct outreach within their own communities to promote sustainable practices.
SCIDpda Supports Small Business Neighbors With Protective Window Films

The Seattle Chinatown International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda) is a community development organization that preserves, promotes, and develops the Chinatown International District (CID) so that it can continue to be vibrant, culturally unique, and community-centered. It does this through affordable housing and commercial property management, community economic development and community engagement, and real estate development.
West Seattle Bridge Update; Sound Transit Light Rail Recommendations Resolution; July 14th SW Precinct Community-Police Dialogue; Help for Renters Displaced by Large Rent Increases; City Appeals Arbitration Ruling; Visiting the City’s First East African Senior Center

Bridge re-opening remains on track for week of September12. As I confirmed last week, the specialized concrete needed for post-tensioning on the bridge has fully cured. Post-tensioning duct installation continued this week. The contractor has revised how the ducts are being temporarily supported to allow for quicker removal and provide some time savings on the back end of the work. Strand installation on the north girder got underway today.
Rainmaker Fund Supports the Movers and Shakers Making a Difference in the Chinatown International District

With COVID cases continuing a roller-coaster trajectory and people tentatively trying to find a new normal of social interactions, it goes without saying; the last couple of years have been rough. But while we have all grappled with the pandemic from a health standpoint, the Asian American community has also experienced a significant uptick in physical violence and racially motivated attacks. This surge in racism and assault has left many Asian American and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) living in fear.
Non-profit, Amigos de Seattle, helps communities stay connected to culture and each other

Based in South Park, Amigos de Seattle hosts community workshops focused on folklore, art, health, and the environment and runs the community radio station, Amigos de Seattle Community Radio. Last year, the organization received a Duwamish River Opportunity Fund grant. We recently connected with Javier Matias to learn more about the organization and how the grant funding will help support its mission.
Reminder: New Zoning Name – Neighborhood Residential Zones

On December 15, 2021, Mayor Durkan signed Ordinance 126509, which changes the name of “Single Family” zones to “Neighborhood Residential” zones. Seattle’s Land Use Code and the official zoning maps divide the city geographically into zoning districts (e.g., single-family residential, multifamily residential, commercial, industrial, etc.). Ordinance 126509 applies the new zone name by dividing the neighborhood residential areas into four zones, based on pre-existing minimum required lot sizes: Single-family 9600 (SF 9600), Single-family 7200 (SF 7200), Single-family 5000 (SF 5000), and Residential Small Lot (RSL). The ordinance renames these zones as shown in Table 1.
In Your Own Words: Community Members Speak in Support of Making Seattle an Abortion Rights Sanctuary City!

Below are answers we received from working people and community members who signed Councilmember Kshama Sawant’s petition to make Seattle an abortion rights sanctuary city! Sign the petition now: https://forms.gle/ijiBv87ovbmCcKZ56. In your own words, why should Seattle be an abortion rights sanctuary city and also fund free abortions for...
SWC Inside/Out: Abortion care

An interview with Jema Turk on Abortion Care, the Post-Roe Era, and What You Can Do. Welcome to SWC Inside/Out, an interview series with members of the Seattle Women’s Commission and the community members who inspire us. This is the first installment of the series, and we are excited to be talking with SWC Commissioner Jema Turk (she/her) on the subject of abortion.
Landmarks Preservation Board to consider nomination of Sacajawea Elementary School for landmark status

Seattle’s Landmarks Preservation Board will consider the nomination of Sacajawea Elementary School located at 9501 20th Avenue NE at its meeting on July 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. Members of the public can attend the meeting in person at the Boards & Commissions Room (L280) of Seattle City Hall, located at 600 4th Avenue. The meeting can also be accessed using the WebEx Event link or telephone call-in line provided in the agenda that will be posted to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods website one week prior to the meeting.
Office of Labor Standards Marks Third-Year Anniversary of the Domestic Workers Ordinance with the First-of-Its-Kind Settlement for Seattle

Seattle, WA – (July 1, 2022) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) marks the third-year anniversary of the Domestic Workers Ordinance that took effect July 1, 2019, with the first-of-its-kind settlement under the ordinance in Seattle. This law gives minimum wage, rest break, and meal break rights to domestic workers. It also created a Domestic Workers Standards Board.
Seattle City Light Publishes New Metering Standard for Consistency and Safety

Seattle City Light (SCL) recently developed a new electric metering standard to clarify discrepancies and ensure consistent interpretation related to placement of equipment (e.g., cable boxes, downspouts, etc.) within the defined electric meter working space. SCL Construction Standard 1554.33, “Meter Mounting Configurations, Heights, Working Space, and Clearances, Exterior (Outdoor),” published on June 8, 2022, is for SCL personnel, customers, and installers involved with planning, installing, inspecting, reading, testing, and maintaining exterior mounted electric meters. Read Full Article.
DEEL Invests $1.5 Million to Advance Youth Leadership and Cultural Education

Contact: Kamaria Hightower, kamaria.hightower@seattle.gov, 206.677.1282. DEEL Invests $1.5 Million to Advance Youth Leadership and Cultural Education. SEATTLE (June 28) – The Seattle Department of Education and Early Learning (DEEL) announced awards totaling $1.5 million to support the leadership and cultural education of more than 1,500 Black, Indigenous, immigrant, refugee, and youth of color in Seattle. Building on recommendations from the Equitable Communities Initiative, DEEL’s Youth Leadership & Cultural Education investment expands access to educational settings that celebrate culture, inspire authentic personal development, and build leadership skills. Eleven organizations were approved for grants of up to $150,000; seven are first-time DEEL grant recipients.
Introducing the newest member of the OIRA team: Shilpa Salgar

Shilpa Salgar, Special Projects and Policy Specialist. I am thrilled to join the Seattle Office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs (OIRA) team as the Special Projects and Policy Specialist. I was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to immigrant parents from India. Shortly after I was born, our family relocated to Miami, Florida, where I spent most of my childhood. I spent thirteen years living in a melting pot of culture, cuisine, and traditions and spent time with others from all walks of life. When I was a teenager, my family moved to Washington State while my older brother went to college.
Culinary Services Jobs

Culinary Services is hosting job fairs at multiple locations this summer. The department is hiring for secondary managers, elementary managers, and lunchroom assistants (cooks, servers/cashiers). Benefits include medical, dental, vision; retirement, life and AD&D insurance; long-term disability insurance, medical FSA and DCAP. Job fair dates and locations follow. All events...
Kingmakers Crowning Ceremony

Kings Take the Crown: Program for Black boys, teens ends school year on a high note. After a year of remarkable progress that culminated with an educator award, the Office of African American Male Achievement (AAMA) celebrated the Kingmakers and Student Leadership Council (SLC) members in a Crowning Ceremony at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute on June 10.
