Daviess County, IN

Take 5 for Our Community, United Way of Daviess Co.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaviess Co. United Way Executive Director, Zella Taylor,...

wamwamfm.com

Daviess Co. 4H Fair Continues Today

The Daviess County 4H Fair continues today at Eastside Park in Washington. Today, judging will take place for the Sewing and Summer Clothing exhibits. A presentation and awards ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm in the exhibit hall, along with the public speaking demonstration activity. To see a full...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County 4H Fair Begins Today

The Daviess County 4H Show starts today and runs for two weeks. Longtime Daviess County 4H member Gracie Madison says there are several events on the schedule…. The event caps off on Friday, July 22nd with the annual livestock auction. You can hear the auction live on Memoires 107.9 FM.
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vincennes Civitan Club to Honor Frontline Workers

The Vincennes Civitan Club will honor local frontline workers as the 2020–2022 Citizens of the Year tomorrow at Good Samaritan. Civitan donated a bench to recognize the frontline workers that will be unveiled during a dedication ceremony. Vincennes Civitan Club President, Karen Tolliver, noted that these dedicated frontline workers...
VINCENNES, IN
WTHI

Vigo County Health Department food inspections for July 4 - July 8

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for July 4, 2022 thru July 8, 2022. Subway, 3206 Wabash Ave. (2 Critical, 0 Non-Critical) Observed pink and black debris on soda nozzles and ice chute. Observed presence of mice with mouse droppings.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
14news.com

USDA: 40% of Vanderburgh Co. is in a food desert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 40 percent of Vanderburgh County is considered to be in a food desert, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The USDA says a person is in a food desert if they live more than a one mile walk from a grocery store that offers fresh produce.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Casino will be smoke-free due to local ordinance

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – An ordinance to make Vigo County smoke-free was passed ten years ago, and its impact is still being felt in the community. The Queen of Terre Haute casino will be a smoke-free environment as a result; a unique distinction according to the American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation. They have said the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gibson County Fair opens today!

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Fair opened its doors today on July 10. The fair offered free admission for lunch until 2 p.m. The fair will last through July 16. Today’s schedule can be found on Gibson County Fairgrounds Facebook page.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Former deputy sheriff announces bid for Senate District 48

Jeff Hill of Princeton and former Gibson County Deputy Sheriff will be the Democrat candidate for State Senate District 48 which includes Gibson, Pike, Dubois, Spencer, Crawford, and Perry counties in the general election in November. Mark Messmer of Dubois County is the current office holder. “I am running,” Hill...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

City of Washington to Amend Golf Cart Ordinance

The Washington City Council heard a request from several golf cart owners at last night’s regular council meeting. The residents were questioning the city’s 8:00 p.m. limit on the use of golf carts on Washington’s streets. The limitation was put in place because the city also permits side-by-side off-road vehicles on city streets, but Indiana law permits side-by-sides only to be used from dawn to dusk. After hearing the request, the council voted to separate golf carts from side-by-sides and to set the limit on golf carts to 11:00 p.m. The change will not go into effect for at least four weeks so the city code can be officially amended.
WASHINGTON, IN
wevv.com

166th Gibson County Fair underway in Princeton

The 166th Gibson County Fair is underway at the Gibson County Fairgrounds in Princeton, Indiana. The fair kicked off on Sunday, July 10, and will continue through Saturday, July 16. A wide variety of activities are scheduled to take place during the fair, including rides, animal shows, drag racing, wood...
PRINCETON, IN
wamwamfm.com

Vickie Kirchoff

Vickie Lea (Perkinson) Kirchoff, born on February 25, 1950 in Scott County, Indiana. She graduated from North Knox High School in 1968. Her parents were Alice Louise (Abbott) and Claude Leon Perkinson Sr. Both parents are deceased. Vickie. married Tom J. Kirchoff on August 28, 1971. and they had three...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

WCS Releases Statement Following Death of Local Student

WCS Assistant Superintendent Steve Peterson has released a statement following the death of a 17-year-old student. WHS student Eli Newberry was killed during a single vehicle crash Sunday night on highway 50 in Washington. Peterson says Washington High School Gates 4 & 5 will be open today from 9:00 am...
WASHINGTON, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Real Estate Transfers – July 11, 2022

Brian K. Stuteville, by Lisa K. Stuteville (attorney-in-fact), to Alex Tate Nelson. E 1/2 SE s26, t7s, r7w, 3.18 acres, Rockport. Russell D. and Linda Winkler to the Russell D. Winkler Revocable Trust. Lot 137, Carol Hills 3rd Sub.; Pt. NW NW s24, t5s, r5w, 38.5 acres; NW NE s11, t5s, r5w; Pt. SW NE s11, t5s, r5w, 4.0 acres.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – July 11, 2022

Traffic and Other Violations (New) Speeding: Zachary Poehlein; Ty A. Blan; Joann M. Melton; Braxton L. Gee; Jody R. Huser; Lisa L. Cramer; Danny Sadler; Mollie A. Shephard; Roxanne Wentz; Wesley S. Beard; Brittany A. Stewart; Byron L. Williams; Joel L. Avant III; Taeylor D. Caudell; Anjan B. Kashyab; Adam R. Williams; Matthew R. Hill; Darin W. Osborne; Andre O. Berry; Christopher A. Rice; Kimberly R. Smith; Nathaniel D. Wilson; Kenneth T. Andrews; Johnson N. Roy Jr.; Jennifer L. Hagan; Tanisha N. Roberts; Cordelia D. Coykendall; Jordan M. Daily; Stephanie R. Masterson; Caressa N. Sloss; Kenton C. Cox; Hayden M. Brockway; Kara R. Day; Stephen D. Jackson Jr.; Austin L. Everroad; Nicole D. Fortune; Elliot C. Rahman; Joshua C. Isaac-Chafin; Grant Dillman; Randall E. Pedley; Richard Thomas Ellzey Jr.; Tricia L. Bell; Bradley R. Horton; Jennifer M. Gunn.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Martin Co. Sheriff Announces Resignation

Martin County Sheriff Travis Roush is resigning. Roush is currently at the end of his second term and was already set to vacate the seat on December 31st of this year. Roush recently stated in a public release that he will now be leaving the position on July 20th to attend law school later this fall.
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Road Closure on SR 61 in Knox Co. Begins Thursday

The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for State Road 61 in Knox County. Beginning on or around this Thursday, July 14th, contractors with WIN Energy will begin work along State Road 61. Restrictions will be in place between County Road Southeast 200 and Ramsey Orchard Road. Traffic...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Single vehicle crash kills 17-year-old in Daviess County

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 17-year-old from Washington, Ind. is dead following a single-vehicle crash on US 50 in Daviess County Sunday evening. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 7:24 p.m. Sunday evening on US 50 near County Road 300 W. A witness who called the crash into […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Beth Graber

Beth Graber, 53, of Montgomery, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2022, at her home. She was born April 28, 1969, in Washington, Indiana to Clyde Bauer and Sylvia (Roach) Stafford. Beth married Bret Neal Graber on July 31, 1992 and were married for nearly 30 years. Beth attended Alfordsville...
MONTGOMERY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

25-year-old Jose Lugo of Washington was arrested Sunday by WPD and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated and Operating a Vehicle Without Ever Obtaining a License. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. 20-year-old Jorge Carranza Areval of Columbia, MO...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

