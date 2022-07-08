Take 5 for Our Community, United Way of Daviess Co.

The Washington City Council heard a request from several golf cart owners at last night’s regular council meeting. The residents were questioning the city’s 8:00 p.m. limit on the use of golf carts on Washington’s streets. The limitation was put in place because the city also permits side-by-side off-road vehicles on city streets, but Indiana law permits side-by-sides only to be used from dawn to dusk. After hearing the request, the council voted to separate golf carts from side-by-sides and to set the limit on golf carts to 11:00 p.m. The change will not go into effect for at least four weeks so the city code can be officially amended.

WASHINGTON, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO