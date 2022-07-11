UPDATE: Authorities release more information about the ‘Person of Interest’ on Lea Joyner Bridge, suspect and victim identified
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Fourth Judicial District District Attorney Steve Tew, the alleged victim had placed a protective order on Jarvis Taylor. Authorities were unable to catch Taylor violating the order. Taylor will have a 72-hour court hearing. Officials set his court date for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed […]
Comments / 3