UPDATE: Authorities release more information about the ‘Person of Interest’ on Lea Joyner Bridge, suspect and victim identified

A man accused of being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi has told a court there is “mass hysteria” around his case, as he unsuccessfully tried to have reporting restrictions applied to it.The man, who gave his name as Arthur Knight, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday as part of extradition proceedings against him.US prosecutors accuse the 34-year-old of the rape of a woman in Utah, as well as attacks on other women in different states.He is said to have faked his own death and fled to Scotland to escape the charges.Last week, he was charged with threatening two hospital medics at...

