UPDATE: Authorities release more information about the ‘Person of Interest’ on Lea Joyner Bridge, suspect and victim identified

By Scarlett Gully, Bryce Oselen, Chelsea Monae Williams, Nick Sommer, Kevin Dudley, Jr.
 4 days ago

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Fourth Judicial District District Attorney Steve Tew, the alleged victim had placed a protective order on Jarvis Taylor. Authorities were unable to catch Taylor violating the order. Taylor will have a 72-hour court hearing. Officials set his court date for Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Disclaimer: All persons are presumed […]

MyArkLaMiss

Monroe drive-by shooting leads to the arrest of alleged suspect, five children inside of vehicle during the incident

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 23, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a drive-by shooting on the 1900 block of Martin Luther King Drive at Steve’s Smoker’s Paradise. Once authorities arrived at the scene, they spoke with the victims of the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Harris twins captured, total bond amount between the two is $6.5M

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— When we aired our first Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted segment seven months ago, we showed you twin brothers, each wanted on six counts of Attempted Second-Degree Murder. As of June 9, 2022, both brothers were captured after evading authorities for almost one year. Brothers Bobby and Dennis Harris were wanted by the Ouachita […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man fatally shoots cousin over a shower, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following an altercation over a shower in the Parkway Village neighborhood. The incident occured on June 10 when a man contacted Memphis Police after his roommate, Alexander Gibbs, had been shot in the upstairs bedroom at an apartment on the 4800 block of Chesterwood Court. The man said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Daily Mail

Family of Emmett Till demand arrest of white woman, 88, after discovering unserved 1955 warrant accusing her of kidnapping the black teen before he was lynched by pair of men in Mississippi

A team searching a Mississippi courthouse basement for evidence about the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till has found the unserved warrant charging a white woman in his 1955 kidnapping - and now relatives of the victim want authorities to finally arrest her nearly 70 years later. A warrant for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MyArkLaMiss

Six-piece, no nuggets: Wendy’s employees arrested after fighting in restaurant; one arrestee charged for drug offense, police say

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 16, 2022, West Monroe Police were dispatched to Wendy’s located on the 100 block of Thomas Road in reference to a disturbance. As officers entered the restaurant, they made contact with 18-year-old Alaisha Mournae Mitchell and 18-year-old Desiree Nicole Washington. According to authorities, Washington mentioned that she […]
WEST MONROE, LA
The Independent

Rape suspect facing extradition attempts to restrict reporting of case

A man accused of being US fugitive Nicholas Rossi has told a court there is “mass hysteria” around his case, as he unsuccessfully tried to have reporting restrictions applied to it.The man, who gave his name as Arthur Knight, appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday as part of extradition proceedings against him.US prosecutors accuse the 34-year-old of the rape of a woman in Utah, as well as attacks on other women in different states.He is said to have faked his own death and fled to Scotland to escape the charges.Last week, he was charged with threatening two hospital medics at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
truecrimedaily

Mississippi man accused of fatally beating mother with hammer

JACKSON, Miss. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old man stands accused of fatally beating his 42-year-old mother. According to WAPT-TV, on Wednesday, June 15, Dekarius Funches allegedly beat Latasha Funches to death with a hammer at a home on Lakewood Drive and fled the scene. It was reportedly the victim's daughter who initially found the body and called authorities.
JACKSON, MS
MyArkLaMiss

51K+

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

