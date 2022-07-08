ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Satellites spot construction of Russian anti-satellite laser facility: report

By Brett Tingley
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

Recent Google Earth images reveal construction at what appears to be a sophisticated laser system at a Russian space facility designed to blind adversary satellites.

The construction is taking place at the Russian Ministry of Defense's Krona space facility near Zelenchukskaya in Russia's far southwest, home of the massive RATAN-600 radio telescope . The existence of this new complex was brought to light in an in-depth open source investigation published by The Space Review that analyzed public satellite imagery, solicitation documents from Russian industrial contractors and Russian financial documents.

All of these sources lay out the construction of a project named Kalina, described in the financial documentation obtained by The Space Review as a laser system designed for "electro-optical warfare" that can permanently blind adversarial satellites by shining laser pulses so bright they can damage optical sensors. (This is distinctly different from other lasers known as "dazzlers," which are aimed at only temporarily blinding optics systems.)

Related: US Space Force establishes new unit to track 'threats in orbit'

The new investigation suggests that, despite having been planned many years earlier, Kalina just recently got under construction at an existing space surveillance complex operated by the Russian Ministry of Defense that houses lidar ("light detection and ranging") and radar systems designed to help identify targets for space telescopes.

Russian patent and procurement documents reveal that the Kalina laser facility features a separate tracking system with adaptive optics to help it better mitigate atmospheric disturbance. Along with this system, the laser itself features a transmit-receive system to measure laser light reflected back at it from its target in order to better aim directly at the optical systems on its target object.

The construction of this laser follows a growing trend in terms of anti-satellite activity. General David D. Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the United States Space Force , told The Washington Post in 2021 that U.S. satellites are under attack "every single day" and that the United States is "really at a point now where there's a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened."

This "shadow war in space," as The Washington Post deemed it, is already playing out. Elon Musk wrote in May 2022 that Russia has been " ramping up their efforts " to jam and disrupt signals from SpaceX's Starlink internet satellites. SpaceX recently sent many Starlink terminals to Ukraine to re-establish communication networks and provide emergency internet services in the nation, which Russia invaded in February.

Related stories:

Chinese scientists call for plan to destroy Elon Musk's Starlink satellites

Russian anti-satellite missile test draws condemnation from space companies and countries

Is Earth-moon space the US military's new high ground?

And Russia may not be the only player looking to disrupt or destroy the services of Starlink satellites, which have been tested for a variety of military applications . For example, a 2022 paper published in the Chinese journal Modern Defense Technology by researchers at the Beijing Institute of Tracking and Telecommunications Technology called for the development of "a combination of soft and hard kill methods" that could "make some Starlink satellites lose their functions and destroy the constellation's operating system." The paper states that, while Starlink "can provide more stable and reliable communication capabilities for the combat units deployed by the US military around the world," the satellites could also be used "to provide high-definition pictures and even live video" for US forces.

It's quite possible that ground-based lasers like Russia's new Kalina system could provide exactly the type of "soft kill" methods described by Chinese researchers — techniques that, unlike "hard kill" methods, don't create risks for everyone else operating in space.

Read The Space Review's story about the Kalina system here .

Email Brett at BTingley@Space.com or follow Brett on Twitter at @bretttingley . Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom or on Facebook .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

A NASA telescope aboard a high-altitude balloon will float over the South Pole to study a 'star-killer'

The James Webb Space Telescope may be getting most of the attention this summer, but next year, keep an eye out for NASA's Astrophysics Stratospheric Telescope for High Spectral Resolution Observations at Submillimeter-wavelengths (ASTHROS) instrument. ASTHROS is not a space telescope or a ground-based telescope but something in between, hovering...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

World's most sensitive dark matter detector delivers 1st results

A next-generation dark matter detector has started operations, already delivering its first results, which show it to be the most sensitive machine of this type on Earth. The machine could help unlock one of the biggest mysteries in physics  —  the nature of dark matter  —  by directly detecting its constituent particles for the first time.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Space.com

Gallery: James Webb Space Telescope's 1st photos

NASA will unveil the first science-quality images from its next-generation James Webb Space Telescope on Tuesday (July 12). You can watch the event live here on Space.com courtesy of the agency beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). As highly anticipated as these images will be, they aren't the first...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starlink Satellites#Lasers#Russian#The Space Review#Us Space Force
Space.com

Dramatic sampling shows asteroid Bennu is nothing like scientists expected

NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission unleashed an unexpected explosion when it touched down on asteroid Bennu in October 2020 to collect a precious sample to carry home to Earth. Mission scientists have described the dramatic sample retrieval, which led to surprising discoveries about the asteroid's nature, in two new studies. And the results aren't just intriguing: The researchers say that the findings might have implications for a possible future deflection mission, should the 1,640-feet-wide (500 meters) Bennu (one of the riskiest known near-Earth asteroids) ever threaten to impact the planet.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Best drone deals: Top discounts from DJI, Parrot, Skydio and others

Here's our round-up of the best drone deals on the market, including big savings over Amazon Prime Day. We've scoured the internet for the best drone deals available and put them in this handy guide, so you know what's what. We've made sure to include something to suit every level of experience and every budget, and with Amazon Prime Day upon us (July 12-13) drone deals are in abundance.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Satellites
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
Space.com

Virgin Galactic picks Boeing subsidiary to build new carrier planes for space tourism flights

Suborbital space tourism provider Virgin Galactic announced a deal Wednesday (July 6) to build a new set of carrier planes. Virgin Galactic has contracted the Boeing subsidiary Aurora Flight Sciences to build two new "motherships" that will be rated to fly as many as 200 times a year, the companies announced in a Virgin press release (opens in new tab).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Trash bag jettisoned from space station in waste-management first

There's been a lot of trash-talking about the International Space Station (ISS) recently. Roughly 172 pounds (78 kilograms) of garbage was ejected in a specialized trash bag from the station's commercial Bishop Airlock on July 2, Nanoracks, the company that built and operates the airlock, announced (opens in new tab) in a press release on Wednesday (July 6).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Space.com

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy