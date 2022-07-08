ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Heat Advisory Extended as San Angelo Concert Goers Pass Out from the Heat

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANGELO – San Angelo Emergency Medical Personnel were dispatched several times Thursday evening to the Bill Aylor River Stage to attend to concert goers suffering from heat related illnesses. According...

sanangelolive.com

Comments / 0

 

San Angelo LIVE!

Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Through Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days of the week with temperatures reaching near 110 degrees in San Angelo and across West Texas so meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo have issued an Excessive Heat Warning until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Dangerously...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Dangerous heat today through Monday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department and the US National Weather Service have reported a heat advisory to be in effect until Monday predicting temperatures to reach 108. Sunday’s high is predicted to be 103-105 and on the rise to 108 by Monday evening. Areas currently...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Excessive Heat Warning Continues Tuesday with High Temperature of 107

SAN ANGELO – The Excessive Heat Warning issued Sunday by the National Weather Service office in San Angelo continues through 8 p.m. Tuesday for all of the Concho Valley, Big Country and Heartland as afternoon high temperatures will reach 107 degrees. San Angelo set a new record high temperature...
SAN ANGELO, TX
brady-today.com

Excessive Heat Warning Issued by the National Weather Service until 9PM Monday

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING that is in effect until 9 PM CDT Monday. Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105-109 are expected in the Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland until 9 PM CDT Monday. Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweltering Heat Wave Drags On As Heat Advisory Extended Again

SAN ANGELO – The oppressive heat wave continues into the next week with scorching afternoon high temperatures expected to reach 109 degrees Monday and reach triple digits each day.  The National Weather Service office in San Angelo has extended the Heat Advisory through Monday evening at 9 p.m.  The Heat Advisory could be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning if conditions warrant the change.   Residents are again advised to drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated throughout the day and take plenty of breaks in the shade if you are participating in outdoor activities.  Remember,…
SAN ANGELO, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Brown, Callahan, Coke, Coleman, Concho, Fisher, Haskell, Irion by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-11 16:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coke; Coleman; Concho; Fisher; Haskell; Irion; Jones; McCulloch; Nolan; Runnels; San Saba; Shackelford; Sterling; Taylor; Throckmorton; Tom Green EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 105 to 109 expected. * WHERE...Concho Valley, Big Country and the Heartland. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released an alert to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Howard Street due to a motor vehicle accident. The vehicle, a Silver Kia Soul crashed into a street sign after a run-in with another vehicle. Police Officers and EMS are currently on the scene. The […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Concho Valley PAWS Freedom Fest- Today only!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is hosting a Freedom Fest event for featured animals in their shelter to be adopted completely free of charge and the first 10 adoptions also get a free bag of pedigree dog food. The event will be today July 9, 2022 from...
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Ice cream social at the Firehouse

SAN ANGELO, Texas — There’s no better way to beat the heat than digging into a frozen treat! Join the Old Central Firehouse for some family fun and a free cup of ice cream with the purchase of pizza. The event will be on July 14, 2022, from...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Police warn of “swap and sell” scammers

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has recently reported a string of fake Facebook accounts creating false posts on local “Swap and Sale” pages. The false reports have been highlighting “Crimes” that they claim to have been committed here in San Angelo and they have been asking individuals to share and like the posts. This in turn continues to spread the misinformation resulting in unnecessary stress and panic for whoever reads it.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Four Concho Valley counties listed as high risk for COVID by CDC

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Four Concho Valley counties have been listed as high risk for transmission of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC. COVID-19 community levels are determined by the CDC based on the number of new infections and hospitalizations reported over the last 7 days and the percentage of inpatient hospital beds taken by COVID patients.
CONCHO COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Real Estate: Lucrative Business Opportunity Near Lake

SAN ANGELO, TX — This working Convenience Store is at a great location near Bentwood and Southland Subdivisions and on the way to Lake Nasworthy. Sales include beer and wine, fishing gear and live bait along with other convenience store merchandise. Lottery sales account for a large percentage of...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

The ghost towns of Tom Green County

SAN ANGELO, Texas – The Lonestar State is known for many things from our love of football to our Buc-ee’s gas stations and simply just knowing everything is bigger and better in Texas. Besides these things, Texas is also known for having the most ghost towns, 511 to be exact.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

Municipal court announces ‘Warrant Roundup’

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Municipal Court has set a July 22 deadline to resolve outstanding warrants as announced on the city’s Facebook page. According to the city website, the court has generated a list of individuals who have outstanding warrants that must be resolved prior to to the 4:30 p.m. deadline in order for their name to not appear on the warrant list which will subject the individual to be arrested “at anytime, place of environment, or home.”
SAN ANGELO, TX

