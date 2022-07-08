ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Saltgrass Steak House serves up tradition in Las Vegas

By Ken Miller
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you take that first bite of a steak at Saltgrass Steak House, you’ll taste hundreds of years of tradition. The Golden Nugget restaurant takes its name from a famous trail that Texas ranchers would use to take their...

lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
What Now Las Vegas

Plans for Esther’s Kitchen’s Upsizing Move to Go Before Planning Commission

“Inspired by the bounty of the West Coast and the traditions of Italy,” neighborhood restaurant Esther’s Kitchen offers a tasty menu of Italian favorites on Casino Center Blvd Downtown. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported earlier this year that the restaurant is planning a move into a larger space on Main St. Paperwork recently submitted to the Las Vegas Planning Commission confirms that the restaurant plans to move into a new space at 1131 S Main St.
LAS VEGAS, NV
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Los Angeles

Hello Kitty Cafe Opens in Las Vegas

The newest Hello Kitty Cafe location opened Friday at Fashion Show Las Vegas, right off the Vegas Strip. The new full fledged-cafe celebrates "all things Hello Kitty and Las Vegas," offering fans exclusive collectible merchandise and supercute treats only available at the new location. Fans can expect Hello Kitty-themed beverages...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
lasvegasmagazine.com

Top of the World rotates in new menu items in Las Vegas

Top of the World at The STRAT is taking advantage of some of the freshest ingredients around with seasonal summer dishes. Executive chef Chad Castanino has put together a mouthwatering menu that will tempt you as the restaurant rotates. You’ll want to sample starters like the lobster cannelloni with heirloom...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mayor of Flavortown awarded key to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Guy Fieri, the jovial, bleach blonde-haired television host, author, and restauranteur, has received a key to the city, from Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft. The announcement comes from Caesars Entertainment, which, along with Fieri’s charitable foundation, hosted a lunch event for veterans and first responders.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Saltgrass Steak House#Macaroni And Cheese#Soups#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Golden Nugget
8 News Now

Las Vegas Meow Wolf co-founder, artist dies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the masterminds behind a unique and immersive art experience in Las Vegas has died. Matt King served as Meow Wolf’s co-founder and was also described as an artist and dear friend on the company’s Instagram page on Monday night. “Matt’s work...
LAS VEGAS, NM
What Now Las Vegas

Second Farmer Boys Location Planned for Henderson

With more than 100 locations in California, Nevada, and Arizona, fast food chain Farmer Boys, which celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, is about to expand in Henderson. The chain already has one location operating there, and plans drawn up by the company show a second, which will open at 3431 St Rose Pkwy.
HENDERSON, NV
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

5174 Peak Climb Drive, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89135

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge New Casino Project From a Big Name

For decades downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area, served as a grittier alternative the the glitz and glamour of the mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. With the street closed to traffic and the massive lights and music show known as the Fremont St. Experience, not to mention the live music and DJs that take over after dark, downtown Las Vegas has become a non-stop party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Siena Italian Restaurant Opens Al Fresco Dining Area

Siena Italian Authentic Trattoria has opened it’s patio for al fresco dining, allowing patrons to choose to be served lunch and dinner in an open air environment. With the return of beautiful spring and summer weather in Las Vegas, there’s no better place to have a romantic dinner or imbibe beautifully crafted beverages than outdoors in the fresh air on Siena Italians’ spacious yet intimate patio dining.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy