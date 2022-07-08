ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Crossroads Kitchen brings its vegan cuisine to Las Vegas

By Nina King
lasvegasmagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome say you eat with your eyes, and nowhere will you find that illustrated more than at the new Crossroads Kitchen at Resorts World. At the entirely vegan restaurant, expect dishes with the look and feel of meat, seafood and dairy, giving guests who want to hold off on meat a...

lasvegasmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
moneyinc.com

The 10 Most Expensive Buffets in Vegas

There is a famous cliche, “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.” When it comes to spending time in Nevada’s busiest tourist attraction, if what’s staying in Vegas is the money spent on activities, entertainment, and dining, this statement holds true. One of Las Vegas’s best attributes is the ability to cater to everyone as a city that has so much more to offer than just gambling venues. Once upon a time, Vegas might have been an adults-only playground with casinos. Nowadays, it is just as capable of providing full family entertainment as some of the grandest amusement parks on the planet. With all that energy spent on having fun, sooner or later the appetite will demand to have its share of the action as well. Throughout Las Vegas, it’s just as well known for its buffets as its collection of entertainment venues. Just like hotels, there are some that cater to the lower-income crowd and some that are the most expensive buffets in the city. If the cost of good food is no object, the most expensive buffets in Vegas are easy enough to access for as long as you’re willing to pay top dollar for it. When going over the price lists featured on sites like Total Vegas Buffets, the ten most expensive that stuck out at that time saw the price tag of a single seating reach the $90.00 USD mark.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Los Angeles

Hello Kitty Cafe Opens in Las Vegas

The newest Hello Kitty Cafe location opened Friday at Fashion Show Las Vegas, right off the Vegas Strip. The new full fledged-cafe celebrates "all things Hello Kitty and Las Vegas," offering fans exclusive collectible merchandise and supercute treats only available at the new location. Fans can expect Hello Kitty-themed beverages...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Get a free Slurpee today at 7-Eleven for '7/11 Day'

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Monday, June 11 is 7-Eleven’s 95th birthday. It’s also customers’ last chance to stop by any 7-Eleven, Speedway, to redeem a FREE Slurpee. A coupon for one FREE small Slurpee drink was loaded into the accounts of 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty app members on July 1, available for redemption through today.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
What Now Las Vegas

Pizza Twist Gears Up for Las Vegas Arrival

Growing pizza brand Pizza Twist is on track to open its first Las Vegas location! Licensing paperwork submitted recently to Clark County by franchisee Singh Foods, LLC indicates that the brand’s first location is gearing up to open at 9850 S Maryland Pkwy. What Now Las Vegas confirmed the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Saltgrass Steak House serves up tradition in Las Vegas

When you take that first bite of a steak at Saltgrass Steak House, you’ll taste hundreds of years of tradition. The Golden Nugget restaurant takes its name from a famous trail that Texas ranchers would use to take their cattle to market, not to mention the rich plant the longhorns would graze on. But Saltgrass Steak House serves up so much more than a great Silver Star porterhouse; you can also enjoy a variety of made-from-scratch breads, soups, dressings and desserts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Alcohol#Foie Gras#Crossroads#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Resorts World Theatre#Cb Crossroads Burger
Atlas Obscura

The First Telephone in Las Vegas

A plaque marks the site of Las Vegas’ first telephone. It was installed in 1907 at the Hotel Nevada, now the Golden Gate, in the office of Charles “Pop” Squires, a man often called the Father of Las Vegas. The wall-mounted hand-cranked 1907 Kellogg had the telephone number “1.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
point2homes.com

5174 Peak Climb Drive, Las Vegas, Clark County, NV, 89135

Enjoy elevated living in the Fully Furnished & Professionally Decorated NORTH model. Unparalleled in design, walk through the foyer into a sun-filled open floor plan w floor to ceiling windows. Ultra luxe Great Room includes TV & Primo 72" Fireplace embedded in Quartz wall & artistic wooden trim on high ceilings. Chefs will envy the cutting edge Kitchen w Wolf appliances, dual ovens + cooktops, column fridge + freezer, wine coolers, Quartz counters & island w extended table, overlooking airy Dining Room. 20' sliding glass door opens into resort inspired patio w open air dining + grill, pool + rain curtain, fire pit & entertainment center. Private entrance leads to primary suite upgraded w wet bar, wine fridge & fireplace; spa like primary bath w stand alone tub, semi-frameless shower enclosure w rain head, dual sinks & large walk-in closet w custom organizers. Add'l fts include secondary beds w full en-suite bath/walk-in closet, glass enclosed wine storage, home office + laundry room.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt” book signing, Aug. 26

Plaza Hotel & Casino to host “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt” book signing, Aug. 26. Special room rate available; meet & greet and blackjack play planned. The Plaza Hotel & Casino will welcome Eric Sherwood, author of the immensely popular book “Dealt – Stories from My Life on the Felt,” for his first book signing and meet & greet event in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 26, at 6 p.m.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Adds a Huge New Casino Project From a Big Name

For decades downtown Las Vegas, the Fremont Street area, served as a grittier alternative the the glitz and glamour of the mega-resorts on the Las Vegas Strip. With the street closed to traffic and the massive lights and music show known as the Fremont St. Experience, not to mention the live music and DJs that take over after dark, downtown Las Vegas has become a non-stop party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Jigsaw Convention kicks off a fun-filled, family-friendly weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first-ever Jigsaw Puzzle International Convention kicked off on Friday and will last through the weekend. Not only was this a fun family-friendly event, but there was a jigsaw puzzle fundraiser with donations helping the “New Horizons Academy,” a nonprofit school for children with special needs. The convention will kick off […]
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy