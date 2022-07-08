ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Are Instagram geotags ruining your favorite hiking spots?

By Cat Ellis
Advnture
Advnture
 3 days ago

If you go on an organized hiking trip this summer, in addition to the usual safety briefing (stick together, bring plenty of water, wear sunscreen) you might also be asked to refrain from geotagging scenic spots when you share photos on Instagram. The idea is to limit the number of people flocking to particularly pretty spots in search of the perfect photo, and it's been a real hot button topic in the outdoor community for several years now.

If you're not familiar with the term, 'geotagging' simply means labelling a social media post (typically on Instagram in this case) with your location. The Instagram app can use your phone's GPS to give an exact position, or you can enter something manually if you prefer, making things as vague or specific as you like. If someone likes the look of a place, they can head out and explore it themselves – and therein lies the issue.

It's something the platform itself encourages, and posts with geotags often receive much more engagement than those without (up to 79% more according to social media management company SproutSocial ), but many groups are firmly against it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OhpGP_0gYtF8FS00

It's thought that social media may be partly responsible for the overcrowding at Angels Landing that eventually led to the introduction of a permit system to help manage visitor numbers (Image credit: Getty)

It's certainly true that excess visitor numbers can be harmful to an area, and Instagram has a particularly bad reputation for encouraging people to trample wildlife and one another in their quest for likes and follows.  In Siberia, for example, flower growers have struggled for years with photographers trespassing on their fields to take pictures for the Gram, and in 2019 city officials had to close off areas near Lake Elsinore, California, after tens of thousands of visitors descended to capture selfies in a 'superbloom' of poppies.

It's the same with picturesque walks. Writing for The Guardian , hiker and editor Aram Mrjoian explains that 'viral hikes' can lead to overcrowding and disruption to local communities.

Social media might even be part of the reason why so many people die at Angels Landing in Zion National Park. The trail's dramatic and picturesque sheer drops became so popular that the crowds eventually became dangerous and the park had to implement a permit system to keep numbers down to reasonable levels.

"When you’re posting a photo from your last hike or climb, don’t tag the specific location – which can often be laughably wrong anyway — and instead just tag a more general location or none at all.," suggests Modern Hiker . "The point here is not to hide places from people – just to obscure them a bit from the photo-skimmers."

As Conde Nast Traveler reported in 2019, some skiing groups even went so far as to encourage deliberately mislabelling photos.

Us and them?

Visiting an area after spotting a geotag doesn't necessarily make you a bad hiker. In fact, many argue that there's something elitist about the #nogeotag movement, as it alienates people and excludes those who aren't part of the 'in crowd'. On one hand there are 'genuine' hikers who learn about places through word of mouth, and on the other there are outsiders – casual visitors who aren't part of that community and are only there for the aesthetic.

Melanin Base Camp , which promotes ethnic diversity and LGBTQ+ participation in outdoor activities, suggests that this attitude is a form of gatekeeping that unfairly discriminates against people from cities who haven't had the privilege of exploring the outdoors before.

Instead, writer Danielle Williams suggests that organizations currently lamenting the use of geotagging should focus on tactics like working with brands and conservation groups to educate the public about environmental scholarship, and paying influencers to promote less crowded state and local parks.

The decision to geotag or not is a very personal one, and there are strong arguments both ways. Perhaps the best approach is to consider each photo on a case-by-case basis, and think about what will be most helpful to fellow explorers of all stripes.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Kris Jenner Is Hospitalized, Cries About Her Health in ‘Kardashians’ Season 2 Trailer: ‘I Can’t Tell My Kids I’m Scared’

A Kardashian health scare. Kris Jenner's mystery illness is front and center in the Kardashians season 2 teaser, which showed her lying in a hospital bed. In the trailer, which dropped on Monday, July 11, Khloé Kardashian approached her mom, 66, while Kris was sitting on the couch. “I don’t know what’s happening with you,” […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
StyleCaster

Here Are the Best Fiction Books Based on ‘The Bachelor’ if You Can’t Get Enough of the Juicy Drama

Click here to read the full article. The Bachelor franchise has been an international phenomenon for more than 15 years, and in that time, dozens of books based on The Bachelor have come out. For those who haven’t seen The Bachelor or its spinoffs (The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, etc.), here’s an explainer on how the show works. The Bachelor (or The Bachelorette) revolves around a single and eligible Bachelor or Bachelorette, who dates anywhere between 30 to 40 people. Each week, the Bachelor or the Bachelorette gives out roses to contestants they want to move on. Contestants who do not...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WWD

Kanye West Files Trademark for ‘YZYSPLY’ Clothing, Retail Stores

Click here to read the full article. Is Yeezy season approaching again? Ye’s company Mascotte Holdings filed trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on June 29 looking to use “YZYSPLY” for stores as well as “on-line ordering services and on-line retail store services” and a number of apparel categories, including innerwear and outerwear, sleepwear, swimwear, accessories and sportswear.More from WWDA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropBreakout Style Star Julia Fox's Best Style MomentsCelebrities at the 2021 NBA Finals: See the Photos YZYSPLY is an abbreviated spelling of the Yeezy Supply website, where the music...
APPAREL
Salon

Eggs and mayo is a way underrated French bistro dish

If you speak French, oeufs-mayo holds no secrets for you: This portmanteau of an appetizer is no more complicated than uniting hard-boiled eggs and mayonnaise — the former halved, the latter dolloped generously on top. "I always think of the traditional dish with the egg cut in half, from...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us And Them#Gram#Geotagging#Sproutsocial Rrb
Insider

A couple spent $300,000 building a hidden underground home that you can enter by going down a 12-foot spiral slide — tucked inside an unassuming tent

Caroline and Mike Parrish built an Airbnb resembling a tent with a hidden 12-foot slide. The slide in the Asheville, North Carolina, Airbnb — called "Alchemy" — leads to an underground home. The couple's company Treehouses of Serenity builds unique accommodations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Parrishes...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Advnture

Advnture

29
Followers
292
Post
734
Views
ABOUT

Whether its family camping or epic solo hikes, Advnture an essential part of any adventurer’s kit. It's packed with buying guides to help you to choose the best equipment to suit your needs, as well as how-to guides, first-person experience stories, and essential news stories for anyone who loves getting outside.

 https://www.advnture.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy