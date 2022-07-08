ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Early Prime Day deal sees the Fitbit Versa 2 drop to cheapest ever price

By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
T3
T3
 3 days ago

We’re only a few days away from the annual Amazon Prime Day sale. While the official event is happening on 12th-13th July, the early deals were released on the 21st June with huge offers on laptops, headphones and fitness trackers.

During the sales, fitness trackers and smartwatches are always in high demand and this incredible Fitbit deal is not one to miss. The Fitbit Versa 2 has been given a massive 60% discount, taking it down to its cheapest ever price.

View the Fitbit Versa 2 deal

Shop all early Prime Day deals

Originally priced at £199.99, the Fitbit Versa 2 is now £79 in this early Prime Day deal, saving shoppers £120.99 on this premium fitness tracker. One of the best Fitbits on the market, the Fitbit Versa 2 is an ideal combination of a smartwatch and fitness tracker.

For those who like to track their movement or goals, the Fitbit Versa 2 offers 24/7 heart rate monitoring, counts your steps and calories, and plays video workouts on your wrist. It’s a fantastic all-in-one device that also allows you to check the news, set reminders, receive notifications and play music.

To view this early Prime Day deal on the Fitbit Versa 2, click the link above or keep reading for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KUZ2L_0gYtERiz00

Fitbit Versa 2: was £199.99, now £79 at Amazon
Save £120.99 on the Fitbit Versa 2 in this early Prime Day deal. This intelligent fitness tracker has an always-on display that shows your notifications, heart rate, workout stats and more. It comes with built-in Alexa for easy voice control and has an impressive 4+ day battery life. Available in black, copper rose and mist grey colours. View Deal

Why should I buy a fitness tracker on Prime Day?

As Prime Day takes place in the summer, we’ve been seeing lots of fitness-related deals on sale, including equipment for your home gym, protein powders and activewear. Fitness trackers from Fitbit and Garmin are being heavily discounted so whether you’re training for something or you want updates on your wrist at all times, the Prime Day sale is the place to look for cheap discounted options.

Fitness trackers are one of the handiest pieces of gym tech available. Whether you’re an athlete, exercise enthusiast or a casual gym goer, the best fitness trackers have an array of features that can benefit anyone. The fitness benefits are obvious, in that a fitness tracker keeps you motivated and gives you feedback on how you can improve. But, fitness trackers aren’t all about movement but are great for monitoring sleep patterns, stress levels and keeping you connected without you having to use your phone.

If your fitness routine has become boring or you’re in a bit of a rut, most Fitbits – including the Fitbit Versa 2 – come with the Fitbit app and Fitbit Premium. Once you purchase a Fitbit, you get a free 90 day trial to use Fitbit Premium, which tracks everything from nutrition to readiness, and comes with games and challenges to keep you motivated. See the best fitness app subscription deals for more.

Prime Day 2022 is set to have the biggest deals on popular fitness tracker and smartwatch models, from Fitbit to Garmin, golfing watches to running trackers. Head to the early Prime Day deals page to start shopping.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Amazon Teases Even More Prime Day Deals Ahead of Next Week's Sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With just a few days left before Prime Day deals officially kick off, Amazon is teasing more of the deals we can expect to see from July 12. The sale promises "lowest ever prices" across a range of product categories, meaning you can save on everything from tech and smart home gear to fitness, fashion, toys and more. With up to 79% off Fire TVs, as much as 50% off beauty products and 30% off select pet supplies, there's going to be something for everyone.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness App#Amazon Prime Day#The Fitbit Versa 2#Buil
Android Central

The best Prime Day deals 2022: a live roundup of the latest offers

Bringing you the hottest offers in mobiles, tech and more. So you're looking for the best Prime Day deals? Well, you're in the right place for a roundup of the latest and greatest picks. Yes, we're getting an admittedly early start as we're seeing a hot selection of discounts going live already for Amazon's massive summer sales event.
ELECTRONICS
LiveScience

Amazon Prime Day fitness tracker deals: Record low prices from Garmin, Fitbit and more

Amazon Prime Day has (once again) served up a veritable smorgasbord of fitness tracker deals this year, with huge savings to be made on wearables from the likes of Garmin, Fitbit and Suunto. This is great news for anyone looking to invest in their health and keep tabs on their daily activity levels, heart rate, sleep habits and more. Some top modern models can even store music and maps, making them an invaluable tool for runners and ramblers alike.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
CNET

Best Buy Challenges Amazon Prime Day with Upcoming 'Black Friday in July Sale'

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. We've known for a few weeks that Amazon Prime Day deals were officially kicking off on July 12, and since then we've seen a few competitors announce similar sales. Now, Best Buy is joining in on the action with an official announcement of its upcoming Black Friday in July Sale, which competes with Prime Day and starts on July 11. The three-day sale will cover nearly everything the big-box retailer sells, such as TVs, headphones, laptops and much more.
SHOPPING
Architectural Digest

Shop the Best Early Prime Day Deals Under $100

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If you’re anything like us, then you appreciate a good deal—and the thrill of the hunt never gets old. So, searching for the...
RETAIL
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal: Price prediction for tomorrow

The best Prime Day deals are very nearly underway with the biggest sales event outside of Black Friday and Cyber Monday launching tomorrow. While we can’t guarantee what kind of Apple Watch Series 7 Prime Day deal you’re going to see tomorrow, we have got some expert insight into what we think is likely to happen. Read on while we take you through what we expect to happen next, as well as look at whether now is the right time to buy an Apple Watch Series 7.
ELECTRONICS
NBC News

Best Prime Day Dyson deals: Discounts on vacuums, fans and more

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is finally here, with...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Walmart’s huge sale has new Rollbacks and deep discounts all week long

Forget about waiting until Black Friday and the holidays to get great deals. The middle of the summer is a perfect time to stock up on electronics, back-to-school items, or just presents for yourself for around the house. There are copious amounts of sales in the summer that you can monitor. But you’re going to find yourself double-checking the prices of the new Walmart Rollbacks because you won’t believe the prices are real.
ELECTRONICS
Fortune

Buy this, not that, on Amazon Prime Day 2022

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s easy to fall under the spell of Prime Day. Inflation is running rampant and Amazon is dropping prices. It’s a retail event that approaches Black Friday levels of...
SHOPPING
T3

T3

271
Followers
753
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy