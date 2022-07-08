New Adidas Manchester United home kit 2022/23 released: Complete with Eric Cantona in the launch photos

The new Adidas Manchester United home kit 2022/23 has just dropped – and this one is a bold change from last year's simple home top.

As with so many Adi jerseys this year – including the Arsenal home and Real Madrid home shirts – this one has a collar with an intricate pattern across it. There's also a subtle pinstripe pattern down the shirt and the badge is encased in a shield, to evoke memories of retro United shirts from down the years.

With new Premier League shirts and European jerseys starting to drop thick and fast now, this one is most definitely going to stand out – and Eric Cantona has even been drafted in to help with the promo for this one.

(Image credit: Manchester United)

(Image credit: Manchester United)

(Image credit: Manchester United)

Image 1 of 3Image 2 of 3Image 3 of 3

Adidas have been on board with United since 2016, now, and have delivered some stunning efforts – though this is only the second time they've gone with black Adi stripes on the shoulders. We're all for retro shirt releases and earlier this year, the German brand actually released a remake of a classic 1990 top : so if you're not feeling this one, at least there's a minimal alternative actually available right now.

With United set to expect a white, more simplistic away shirt this time, however, it seems as if the jazzy effort is going to be the home strip. KOHLER is replaced as the sleeve sponsor, too, you may have noticed.

(Image credit: Manchester United)

(Image credit: Manchester United)

(Image credit: Manchester United)

(Image credit: Manchester United)

(Image credit: Manchester United)

Image 1 of 5Image 2 of 5Image 3 of 5Image 4 of 5Image 5 of 5

So where does it rank among the nicest shirts that have been released this season ? It's hard to say. World Cup shirts are steadily emerging now, too, while all the Women's Euros shirts have come out.

One thing can be sure, though. If Erik ten Hag manages to galvanise this side together and push on from the disappointing campaign of last season, this will become an instant classic… whether or not King Eric rejoins the club on a short-term deal.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.