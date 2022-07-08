ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Friday notes + weekend alerts

Cover picture for the articleROAD WORK – TODAY AND SATURDAY/SUNDAY. Today: Pavement work continues on California SW between SW Frontenac and SW Myrtle. This weekend: Here’s what SDOT says its crews will be working on:. On Saturday we will be completing paving work on Marine View Dr SW between 35th and...

westseattleblog.com

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Welcome to Monday

6:01 AM: Good morning; welcome to Monday, July 11th. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedule; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is canceling some evening trips, as announced last night. Ferries: WSF continues on the two-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth – and WSF...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WATER TAXI ALERT: Two West Seattle evening roundtrips canceled for Monday

The King County Water Taxis West Seattle route will be reduced tomorrow evening, Monday, July 11, due to a shortage of available workforce. The following trips from Downtown Seattle to West Seattle are canceled: 5:25 p.m. and 6:05 p.m. The following trips from West Seattle to Downtown Seattle are canceled:...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Double-trouble for drivers due to work on two Seattle-area freeways

The goal of this Saturday was to find another way around downtown Seattle in order to avoid the gridlock caused by work on two major freeways. It’s double-trouble for those trying to get around the Emerald City this weekend. State Route 520 across Lake Washington is off-limits to vehicles all weekend long. And traffic is down to just a couple of lanes southbound on Interstate 5 as expansion joint work continues.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

Terminal 5, Department of Neighborhoods, West Seattle Dog Park Coalition, more @ District 1 Community Network

Three topics brought guests to the online meeting. TERMINAL 5: The Northwest Seaport Alliance – which oversees cargo operations for the ports of Seattle and Tacoma – had updates on Terminal 5, the West Seattle facility that opened one “modernized” berth to ships earlier this year and continues construction on a second berth. For one, they’re now not expecting operations to launch at that second berth until early 2024.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE BEACHES: Low-low tides are back, starting Monday

MONDAY – 9:29 am, -2.6 feet. As usual during low-low tide periods, the Seattle Aquarium‘s volunteer beach naturalists will be stationed at two local beaches to answer questions – Lincoln Park and Constellation Park (south of Alki Point), these days and times:. Wednesday, July 13: 9:30 am−1...
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

From meditation to trivia, here are the options for your West Seattle Monday

(‘Neighborhood mandala,’ explains photographer Rosalie Miller) CLEAN! Block Drop supplies are at Dragonfly Pavilion (28th/Dakota) in North Delridge until 5 pm. WADE! Three local city-run wading pools are open today, EC Hughes (above) at 2805 SW Holden noon-7 pm; same hours for South Park at 8319 8th Ave. S. And Lincoln Park at 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 too.
SEATTLE, WA
Meghan M. Richter

Goat Lake, off Mountain Loop Highway

My husband and I were just talking about how much we love that trail. Next on my list! (u/fluffy_camaro) Goat lake is amazing. I hiked there a few years back not knowing anything about it, a friend picked it out. It was a pleasant walk in the woods for what felt like forever until it opened up to this view, totally mind blowing. One of my favorite day hikes. (u/Butt_Putnam)
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 13 notes!

(Dragonfly photographed in West Seattle by Jerry Simmons) ROAD-WORK REMINDERS: From SDOT: “On Sunday, we will be doing some additional vegetation cleanup and landscape work on Olson Place SW between 1st Ave S and SW Roxbury. The work is anticipated to begin as early as 5 AM through 1 PM. Traffic impacts include the closure of the right-hand curb lane; the lane will reopen at 1 PM – however, we may extend working hours.” Meantime, WSDOT is scheduled to continue its “Revive I-5” lane closures on the freeway between I-90 and the West Seattle Bridge exit.
SEATTLE, WA
myeverettnews.com

Sunday Streets Of Downtown Everett Again Packed With People

It’s looking like another successful weekend in downtown Everett, Washington as the Everett 3on3 Basketball event and the Everett Farmers Market appeared to both be drawing big crowds to downtown Sunday morning and afternoon. The City is working to bring more weekend events into the core of Everett. Of...
EVERETT, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 19 notes

Looks like our weekend will start with classic summer weather! Here’s what’s happening:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: SDOT will be completing paving work on Marine View Drive SW between 35th and 39th, starting as early as 7 am and concluding by 4:30 pm. The road will be reduced to one travel lane during the work. … WSDOT is continuing its Revive I-5 work all weekend, with lane closures just north of the West Seattle Bridge exit.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Double whammy of weekend freeway closures

Two of Seattle’s freeways will not be options for getting around this weekend. Construction will be impacting both State Route 520 and southbound Interstate 5. It’s a double-whammy weekend. 520 will be closed in both directions from I-5, across Lake Washington, to 92nd in Clyde Hill. That closure starts around 11 p.m. Friday night and ends early Monday. Southbound I-5 will be reduced to just two lanes from downtown Seattle to the West Seattle Bridge from 7:30 p.m. Friday night through early Monday morning.
SEATTLE, WA
westseattleblog.com

COUNTDOWN: 6 days to West Seattle Summer Fest. See the food/drink lineups

Continuing our nightly previews … West Seattle Summer Fest is almost here! The party starts on Summer Fest Eve, Thursday (July 14th), as you wander the closed streets in The Junction where the festival is getting set up, and enjoy art and music as part of the July West Seattle Art Walk. The festival officially begins at 1 pm Friday (July 15th) – with later hours than past years – continuing Saturday and Sunday. One big point of interest every year: Food and drink options. From the Summer Fest website, here are the lineups:
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 people rescued in Puget Sound by ferry crews

VASHON ISLAND, Wash. - Crew members from two Washington State ferries rescued two people in the water near Vashon Island Monday night. According to Washington State Ferries (WSF), crews aboard the Kittitas and Cathlamet ferries worked together to recover a canoe, paddleboard and two people on the night of the 4th of July.
VASHON, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Produce, plants, more @ South Delridge Farmers’ Market

The South Delridge Farmers’ Market is now in the middle of its second season in the courtyard of Hope Academy (9421 18th SW). This year it’s happening twice monthly – twice as often as last year – and today was our first chance to visit. The market is a project of African Community Housing and Development, centered on BIPOC growers and makers.
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

20717 NE 181st Place

Bear Creek Front Property! True hidden Gem located at end of private road! Home sits on 2.76-acres w/360 views of NATURE! Surrounding 60-acres are Tax Conservancy for ultimate privacy. Enjoy views of 100-year-old cedars/mature trees, wildlife, etc. from either of two LARGE Decks. Watch salmon swim up 20' of Bear Creek in the fall. Or complete projects in a Permitted detached 30'x36' Workshop w/200-amp service. Fully featured Quite & Private home has 5 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms w/updated kitchen, new flooring, fresh paint, newer windows, circular drive w/RV parking, generator hook-up, a fenced yard for pets & More. No HOA. Outside RTA. Award winning Northshore Schools. Mins away from Redmond, Woodinville, Wineries. Yet feels like a World Away!
WOODINVILLE, WA

