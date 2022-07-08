ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Meet the Maker: NANIH Farm & Garden

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article-- What does the name of your farm mean?. NANIH is an acronym. It stands for “Neighborly Affiliations for Naturally Idealized Health.” We practice permaculture, which is an ecological design system based on mimicking what nature does. How long have you been in business?. I started selling...

theprincegeorgejournal.com

A Salon Where Kids Can Be A Kid

A graduate of Colonial Heights Beauty Academy and plenty experienced at Pigtails & Crewcuts as well as Divas-n-Dudes all while being employed at Phillip Morris, stylist NaTasha Middleton-Tucker decided she wanted to be her own boss. “There's no other salon out here that offers what Wiggidy Wacky Haircuts offers. We...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
WTVR CBS 6

Virginia firefighters celebrate Richmond pioneers

RICHMOND, Va. -- On July 1, 1950, Richmond Fire hired its first Black firefighters, forming Engine Company Number 9. Now, 72 years later, firefighters across Central Virginia are celebrating that historic day. Firefighters from Richmond, Petersburg and Henrico County came together Sunday afternoon to remember the 10 firefighters who were...
RICHMOND, VA
