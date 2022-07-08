Caltech Professor Finds More Copies of Isaac Newton’s ‘Principia,’ the Book That First Defined Gravity
335 years ago this week, on July 5, 1687, Sir Isaac Newton published his groundbreaking science book Philosophiae Naturalis Principia Mathematica, referred to today simply as the Principia. In Principia, Newton lays out his laws of motion, law of universal gravitation and an extension of Johannes Kepler’s laws of...
Lots of little dots with no apparent pattern: Where laypeople may just see milky gray photos sprinkled with what look like random crumbs, it is enough to make astronomers' hearts miss a beat. We are talking about historical photographic plates showing negatives of the night sky. Together with the Leibniz Institute for Astrophysics Potsdam and the universities of Hamburg and Tartu (Estonia), researchers at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) have digitized the images and published them online. After 10 years, the project has now been completed successfully.
After more than 20 years of waiting, the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope are just hours away, with US President Joe Biden to reveal the first of the images at 5:30pm EDT on Monday, and more to follow by 10.30am EDT TuesdayFor the scientists who have been waiting for the revolutionary space telescope — in some cases for most of their careers — these first images are just the beginning of decades of scientific research yet to come. Webb’s powerful optics and sensitive instruments will allow for investigations into the very earliest days of the universe as...
The OSIRIS-REx, the first U.S. spacecraft to collect asteroid samples, will return back with asteroid pebbles and soil specimens a little over a year from now. However, it had a close call, nearly drowning in the Bennu asteroid's surface. NASA has revealed that while collecting samples from the asteroid Bennu in October of 2020, the spacecraft's sampler arm sank over a foot in the loosely packed surface layer, as if there was no resistance. The spacecraft narrowly avoided being swallowed by firing up its thrusters and moving away from the surface.
For decades, we've dreamed of visiting other star systems. There's just one problem – they're so far away, with conventional spaceflight it would take tens of thousands of years to reach even the closest one. Physicists are not the kind of people who give up easily, though. Give them...
After losing communications with CAPSTONE on July 4, the first trajectory correction maneuver, which was originally scheduled for the morning of July 5th, had to be been delayed. Now, after communications were restored on July 6, NASA’s CAPSTONE successfully completed its first trajectory correction maneuver, which started at 11:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. PDT) Thursday, July 7.
NASA said Friday the first cosmic images from the James Webb Space Telescope will include unprecedented views of distant galaxies, bright nebulae, and a faraway giant gas planet. The US, European and Canadian space agencies are gearing up for a big reveal on July 12 of early observations by the...
Using ESA's XMM-Newton satellite, astronomers from the Columbia University in New York have inspected a peculiar cataclysmic variable system known as Swift J0503.7−2819. Results of the study, presented June 29 on arXiv.org, provide important hints regarding the properties and nature of this variable. Cataclysmic variables (CVs) are binary star...
Scientists have a new theory of how our planet formed.As well as answering the mystery of how our planet got here, the theory would explain the Earth’s perculiar chemical composition. And it could help tell the story of other planets like ours, too.“The prevailing theory in astrophysics and cosmochemistry is that the Earth formed from chondritic asteroids. These are relatively small, simple blocks of rock and metal that formed early on in the solar system,” explains Paolo Sossi, professor of experimental planetology at ETH Zurich.“The problem with this theory is that no mixture of these chondrites can explain the exact...
Given that we’ll probably be inhabiting Mars in our lifetime, it makes sense to have a clock that records the time on both our planetary homes. Meet the Behrens B025, also known as the MARS Project ONE. While even the fanciest of watches only go as far as showing you moon phases, the B025 takes a couple of steps further, showing you the exact time on Earth and on Mars… WITH time zones! The B025 does this by basically deconstructing the regular watch and recreating it in a new way altogether. The watch sports a radically new face that takes a little time to get used to. However, everything is arranged vertically starting with two rotating planets on the top to indicate their rotation, subdials right below to show you the day of the week on both planets, a date window, and rotating cylinders that read the time in hours and minutes, for Earth as well as Mars. The B025 – MARS Project ONE is an automatic wristwatch that’s based on a highly re-polished and re-decorated Swiss Cal.SW200 automatic movement. However, to get it to display time on two planets simultaneously, Behrens made some modifications to the movement, resulting in something that’s quite literally otherworldly!
A satellite the size of a microwave oven successfully broke free from its orbit around Earth on Monday and is headed toward the moon, the latest step in NASA’s plan to land astronauts on the lunar surface again. It’s been an unusual journey already for the Capstone satellite. It...
What's under the moon's surface? Well, you can go ahead and put your cheese grater away because it's not swiss, cheddar or Camembert. Like Earth, the Moon also has a crust, mantle, and core. However, the its center is made of iron and nickel, making it our solar system's second densest moon behind Io, one of the 79 moons circling Jupiter.
One of the world’s most well-preserved craters can be found buried deep within the Sahara Desert. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission takes us above the nearly round Tenoumer Crater in Mauritania on Asteroid Day. The Tenoumer Crater is roughly 1.9 kilometers wide and may be seen in the image’s center....
An asteroid named, 2022 NF, will make a close approach yet a safe fly by on Earth this week, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The small asteroid, which is comparable to the size of a regular bus, is expected to pass our planet on Thursday evening, July 7. Asteroid...
Astronomers have found a new multiplanetary system just 33 light-years from our own planet.The system, now the closest known one to Earth, has two terrestrial planets orbiting a cool M-dwarf star, named HD 260655.The inner planet, HD 260655b, orbits the star every 2.8 days and is about 1.2 times as big as the Earth but is slightly denser, while the outer planet, HD 260655c, orbits every 5.7 days and is 1.5 times as big as the Earth, but is less dense.These planets are, unfortunately, not habitable; the planets orbit their star at too close a range, exposing them to...
Dr. Eugene Shoemaker looking over a lunar lander model of his own makingPublic Domain/USGS. The Moon has become humanity’s second home taking into consideration how many people had the honor to walk on Earth’s natural satellite. Despite what sort of life people live, they always end up resting for eternity on Earth, yet there is one exception.
