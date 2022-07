Although Taiwan continues to import most of its military equipment from the United States, it has attempted to jump-start a domestic defense industry in recent years. In an air demonstration on Wednesday, Taiwan’s air force conducted an exercise with the AT-5 Brave Eagle, a new fighter jet intended to phase out several older American planes, which it boasted had been designed and manufactured on the island by the Taiwanese defense sector. The demonstration, held at Taiwan’s Chihhang Air Base near the eastern city of Taitung, featured three Brave Eagles, according to Reuters.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO