ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Warm Temps Spur Health Reminders by City Official

pasadenanow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith temperatures over the weekend expected to hover about 90 degrees on both Saturday and Sunday under clear skies and a blazing sun, and the City of Pasadena is reminding residents to limit their time outdoors and be mindful of their health. “Please stay hydrated and limit time spent...

www.pasadenanow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
City
Pasadena, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Health
Pasadena, CA
Health
point2homes.com

22111 Main Street 8, Carson, Los Angeles County, CA, 90745

Located in an exceptionally convenient and desirable location of Carson resides this meticulously renovated home in a secure gated community. This impressive home flaunts the perfect example of comfortable indoor living with a low maintenance backyard fulfilling the outdoors Southern California lifestyle you’ve dreamed of! The front door opens to a foyer that expands to a powder room, ample space for storage, garage access, and glass sliding doors that lead to the backyard. Floor 2 flaunts an open concept floor plan with a generous sized loving room that opens to the dining area and gourmet kitchen with a large pantry. This home’s floor plan is remarkable as the bedrooms are private from the entertainment areas. The third floor boasts a romantic owner’s suite with an upgraded walk in shower, dual sink vanity, and walk in closet. There are two other bedrooms that share a bathroom along with a laundry area. Shopping (South Bay Pavilion Mall…), fine dining, recreation, supermarkets (Ralph’s, Target, …), and healthcare options are all conveniently and closely located. The easy access to the 405 and 110, freeways all puts Downtown Los Angeles and the rest of Southern California within reach. With so many upgrades including: flooring, custom wood shutters, bathrooms, yard landscaping, and more; come check out this gem today and make it yours!
CARSON, CA
theavtimes.com

Backpacks to be distributed to L.A. County Students

Up to 33,000 backpacks filled with school supplies will be handed out free of charge to Los Angeles County students from kindergarten through college this month and next, according to an announcement by L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise. It’s the third year the two health plans have...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service
point2homes.com

5107 Cimarron Street, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90062

Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 5107 Cimarron Street Español?. Welcome to 5107 Cimarron Street, take a look at this beautifully remodeled Los Angeles home. Drive up to your home greeted by a beautiful palm tree lined street. As soon as you walk in you'll notice the immaculate remodel and the attention to detail that was put into this home. This unique home boasts a beautifully remodeled kitchen, amazing backsplash, quartz counter tops and great open living area. Generous sized bedrooms, remodeled bathrooms and to compliment it all a fully landscaped lot to enjoy the California weather. Conveniently located minutes away from shopping centers and major highways.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
pasadenanow.com

Council to Consider Transient Occupancy Tax Lien as Part of Monday’s Consent Calendar

The City Council could direct the City Attorney to prepare an ordinance that would help the city collect unpaid taxes accrued by a closed hotel. Last year, Urban Commons, which owns the Pasadena Sheraton, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a Delaware filing that contained two dozen hotels with more than $500 million in debt. The debt included $850,000 in back Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) owed to the city, according to city records.
PASADENA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

County eyes July 29 as earliest date for mask mandates

Los Angeles County has been under the threat of a new mask mandate for several weeks and while the area inched closer to the threshold with new data released on Thursday, officials also said they’ve changed the way they report cases to better reflect the situation in Los Angeles county specifically.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Cinco de Mayo Event at Rose Bowl Major Success

The recent May 1st Cinco de Mayo at the Rose Bowl was the most successful community-based event in years. Over 7,000 people of all ages attended and participated in the event. The number is up from an earlier attendance forecast of 3,000 participants. The event was free to attend. Mayor...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Márquez to Begin Pasadena City Manager Job on August 29

Incoming City Manager Miguel Márquez will start with the City on Aug. 29 according to an employment agreement contained in Monday’s City Council agreement. The City Council is scheduled to approve Márquez’s $330,000 contract at Monday’s meeting. As part of that contract, Márquez will receive...
PASADENA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [7-9-2022]

Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 9) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you find something to your liking. Things To Do For Saturday. Echo Park Lotus Festival -> This Saturday and Sunday, the 41st...
LOS ANGELES, CA
point2homes.com

7730 Finevale Drive, Downey, Los Angeles County, CA, 90240

Beautiful turnkey 2,469 sq.ft. home with 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms located in a very desirable neighborhood in northwest Downey. This move-in ready property is in close proximity to great schools Maude Price Elementary School, Griffiths Middle School, & Rio Hondo Golf Club. The well-designed floor plan includes a formal living room, family room with full bar, & a huge master suite. Updated by the current owners the property boasts a well-appointed kitchen with a built-in 5-burner gas stovetop, double oven, tile flooring, granite countertops, & white cabinetry. Valuable enhanced include: two (2) remodeled bathrooms on main level, dual-pane windows, copper plumbing, & recessed lighting. The spacious master suite provides a private retreat with a large balcony & three (3) closets. Enjoy a game of pool in the family room while catching the latest professional or college game. The upgraded bar in the family room granite countertops, Viking beer fridge, Viking wine fridge, & a dual-kegerator, offering an enriching space for entertaining. The easy to maintain backyard is perfect for gatherings with colleagues, family & friends. The backyard is situated on a flat-rectangular lot that includes a gazebo, grass lawn, & a large patio area. Additional features: plantation shutters, crown moldings, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and water efficient landscaping. A detached 2-car garage with a wide & deep driveway that includes a newly installed electric car charging outlet.
DOWNEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy