Spacious 2 Bedroom/2.5 Bathroom Apartment at Eastgate Village in High Point - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath apartment ready for move-in with Quick access to I-85 and S. Main Street, with nearby restaurants and shopping! This two-level unit has a convenient layout. 1st floor includes living room, half bath, and eat-in kitchen. 2nd floor includes both bedrooms each with an en-suite bathroom, spacious closets, and upgraded ceiling fans! Laundry area also included on the second level.

HIGH POINT, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO