When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose between burgers and pizza. If you are in the second category and happen to live in North Carolina or come here often, I've put together a list of six amazing pizza places that you definitely need to visit if you want to find out what a really good pizza should taste like. And if you have already been to any of these places, share your impressions in the comment section, so other readers can read it, too.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 28 DAYS AGO