Estela Continues Construction at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Façade work is progressing on Estela, a two-building residential complex at 414 and 445 Gerard Avenue in the South Bronx neighborhood of Mott Haven. Developed by The Domain Companies and The Vorea Group with financing from the Goldman Sachs Urban Investment Group, the $310 million project will yield 544 apartments, with 30 percent designated for affordable housing for households earning 80 to 130 percent of the area median income, as well as 10,000 square feet of retail space. Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Exterior Street to the west, Walton Avenue to the east, East 146th Street to the north, East 144th Street to the south, and Gerard Avenue running north and south down the middle.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO