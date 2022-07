Greg—and we’ll just call him Greg, because he’s a little unsure about having his full name out there, for reasons that will soon become apparent—knew nothing about bitcoin when a friend told him it could change his life. A 54-year-old ex-pat working for a major international company in Europe, Greg had generally played it pretty safe with his investments. But in the fall of 2018, a college buddy told him about a man named David Saffron, who he claimed could double his money in crypto in a matter of weeks. “I resisted, I said I didn’t understand it, I didn’t understand crypto currency at all,” Greg told The Daily Beast. “But he kept showing me screenshots of David’s platform, that he was accruing more and more.”

