For over 30 years now, Pearl Jam’s story has unfolded as a defiant inversion of the one many critics would have once predicted for them. Against a constellation of their hometown peers harpooned by fame and tragedy, this is a band who have managed not only to endure but also thrive. That they are headlining two nights at BST Hyde Park is testament to this, joining Adele and the Rolling Stones in being the only other act to do a prestigious double-header this year. The two sets that unfold may be almost completely different – of 44 songs aired, only Alive and Porch are repeated – but the defining spirit emanating from the stage remains the same. This is Pearl Jam in gratitude mode – at one point Eddie Vedder even comically chastises himself for repeatedly thanking the London crowd between songs. The love is real. And it is most certainly reciprocated.

