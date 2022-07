OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two Berlin men have been charged following a CDS distribution investigation. We’re told the investigation launched during the month of June and involved two local individuals distributing fentanyl/heroin in the Ocean City and Worcester County area. It was determined that Mark Adams and Jason Bumgarner were traveling to the Philadelphia area regularly to pick up heroin. Late last week, detectives were conducting surveillance on their vehicle as they traveled toward Philadelphia. The Philadelphia Police Department assisted with the surveillance and investigation while Adams and Bumgarner were reportedly in the Kensington area.

BERLIN, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO