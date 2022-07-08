ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stone Harbor, NJ

Stone Harbor Hired Assistant Administrator on Split Vote

 4 days ago

Stone Harbor agreed to hire Lisa Marcolongo as its Assistant Business Administrator on...

County Seeks Federal Grant to Study Replacement of Townsends Inlet Bridge

Federal funding was used to build the Townsends Inlet Bridge during the Great Depression. Now, federal funds may be used to plan the 83-year-old bridge’s demise. Cape May County will apply for a federal grant to help pay for a study for the replacement of the antiquated bridge, a throwback to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Sea Isle City to Sell off Old Street Signs

Street signs that have been retired in Sea Isle City will go on sale August 6th. City officials announced that the Community Lodge will host the sale of the signs on that date; they came down after newer street signs were put up. The cost will be $35 per sign.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Charter Boat Strikes Local Bridge, 22 People Rescued: Report

A charter fishing boat struck the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge near Sea Isle City Monday evening, and 22 people were taken off the boat to safety. NJ.com reports that the “Starfish” hit the bridge and began taking on water, according to the United States Coast Guard. Those rescued were taken ashore by a good Samaratin.
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Stone Harbor, NJ
55-and-over communities you could move to in Atlantic County, NJ

When my sister and her husband moved to a South Jersey 55+ community last fall, I got an education in the popular lifestyle of over 55 living. Honestly, I always thought over 55 developments were for people who didn't like kids and had finally gotten to the point in their lives where they could move away from them.
The American Inn Motel in North Wildwood has been SOLD!

The American Inn Motel located between 13th and 14th and the beach was just sold today!. Our inside sources tell us that the property will remain a motel and everything will be run the same way as the last owners. The American Inn is directly on the beach, themed with everything red, white an blue!
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
Multiple N.J. towns facing trash pick-up delays from single company

From Princeton to Cape May, what do you wonder about South Jersey, its people, and its culture that you want WHYY to investigate? Let us know here. Trash should be collected on Thursdays in the Woodcrest neighborhood of Cherry Hill, where Fred Linden lives. But the trash he put out...
15-acre Chester County property to be permanently preserved to protect drinking water

A Chester County farm near the Delaware border will be permanently preserved to protect a major source of drinking water in New Castle County, officials said. The 15-acre farm, in the Landenberg section of Franklin Township, is owned by the family of the late Sophie Rodney Pyle Homsey, who died in 2019. Plans for its conservation were recently announced by Natural Lands, the region's oldest and largest land conservation organization.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WILDWOOD: NJ STATE POLICE ASSIST WITH DECEASED WHALE IN NORTH WILDWOOD

This morning, troopers from the Marine Services Bureau North Wildwood Station responded to the report of a deceased whale in the Hereford Inlet in North Wildwood, Cape May County. When troopers arrived, they located the whale under the dock of an abandoned residence in the area of the Grassy Sound...
Politics
Health Officials Keeping Close Eye On Extremely Contagious COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5: ‘It Is Becoming A Different Virus’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer surge of COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, including several hot spots in New Jersey. It’s being fueled by a new more contagious variant and the aftermath of Fourth of July gatherings. The holiday-related infections were expected, but doctors say the COVID-19 virus is mutating again and while the vaccine is reducing serious cases, breakthrough re-infections are happening more quickly. Fourth of July in Wildwood was packed with people. A week later, the CDC says many parts of New Jersey are COVID-19 hot spots. The state is now averaging 3,100 new cases per day. Cape May County...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mysterious buried cash dated 1934 unearthed in Jersey Shore renovation

As Rich Gilson excavated debris around his house in Wildwood Friday, he didn’t initially realize that he had just unearthed a Jersey Shore mystery - tightly-wound $10 and $20 bills totaling about $1,000 that may have been buried for up to 90 years. Gilson and his wife, Suzanne, bought...
Troopers: Two Wanted for Stealing Thousands from Atlantic City, NJ, Casino Patrons

State troopers say they are looking for two people who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from patrons inside casinos in Atlantic City. According to police, at around 1:30 AM on Wednesday, June 15th, the pictured male suspect forcefully took $15,000 cash from a person who was sitting at a slot machine in Resorts Casino Hotel. He fled in a grey Toyota sedan that was being driven by the pictured female suspect.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Main Street NJ: Wildwood

Downtown Wildwood is a hub for shopping, dining and great events. The 60,000-square-foot Byrne Plaza hosts numerous concerts and festivals throughout the year. During the summer months the calendar is jam-packed with daily happenings and activities!. Shopping in Downtown Wildwood is plentiful, unique and includes: boutiques offering everything you need...
WILDWOOD, NJ
North Wildwood Police Seek Missing 16 Year Old Girl

North Wildwood Police are searching for 16 year old Kaylee Mehaffey who went missing on Sunday. Police say Mehaffey frequents the North Wildwood and Wildwood boardwalk in the summer, but primarily resides in Harleysville, PA. If you have information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact city police. Photo...
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ

