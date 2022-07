The City Council could direct the City Attorney to prepare an ordinance that would help the city collect unpaid taxes accrued by a closed hotel. Last year, Urban Commons, which owns the Pasadena Sheraton, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy as part of a Delaware filing that contained two dozen hotels with more than $500 million in debt. The debt included $850,000 in back Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) owed to the city, according to city records.

PASADENA, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO