This story is a wild one for a variety of reasons. For starters, I know for a fact we have a "3 strikes and you're out" justice system that usually hands out strict punishments for folks who continually commit the same crime over and over again. Only that "rule" applies to "violent" crimes but I think its time to apply that same rule to DRUNK DRIVERS because their actions can cause physical harm to others. When you have folks like THIS GUY with FIVE previous convictions still on the streets causing ruckus and damage, its time to take a new look on how DUI's are handled.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO