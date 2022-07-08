ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

By Courtlin
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done....

