Manchester United unveil 2022/23 home kit

It probably shouldn’t be for a variety of reasons, but I find myself as relaxed during this pre-season as have for as many years as I can remember. It’s a pivotal season for the club with the aim of, at the very least, establishing ourselves as a Championship club and keeping on the path of instilling some of that stability stuff that we’ve heard so much about from fans who support other teams, but in the same way as the run-in to the end of the season I have found myself with a worrying excess of confidence and an alarming lack of worry or panic.

