ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glassboro, NJ

At Rowan, summer means it’s time to study

rowan.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHundreds of Rowan University students are venturing outside the classroom this summer to immerse themselves in research activities. Whether collecting samples in the field, conducting experiments in the lab, or analyzing data, enterprising undergraduates are gaining valuable research experiences through internships with Rowan faculty-researchers. Along the way, interns are...

today.rowan.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

6 New Jersey counties have "high" COVID-19 level

NEW JERSEY -- Six counties in New Jersey are now in the "high" COVID-19 community level amid a summer surge. Residents in Morris, Monmouth, Burlington, Camden, Atlantic and Cape May counties are recommended to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status. The designation is based on new hospital admissions and current level of new cases per 100,000 people. It comes as the BA.5 strain fuels the summer surge. The latest numbers show New York City's positivity rate is over 15 percent. The daily average of cases is more than 3,500. City health officials have urged New Yorkers to wear masks at all public indoor settings and outside around crowds. Dr. David Agus, a CBS News medical contributor, said a prior infection may not stop this strain. "If you had Omicron a couple of weeks ago, you can get re-infected now," Agus said. "Americans have moved on from COVID-19, and the problem is COVID-19 hasn't moved on from America." Health officials recommend high-quality masks, like N-95, K-N95 or KF-94. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Health Officials Keeping Close Eye On Extremely Contagious COVID-19 Subvariant BA.5: ‘It Is Becoming A Different Virus’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A summer surge of COVID-19 is sweeping across the United States, including several hot spots in New Jersey. It’s being fueled by a new more contagious variant and the aftermath of Fourth of July gatherings. The holiday-related infections were expected, but doctors say the COVID-19 virus is mutating again and while the vaccine is reducing serious cases, breakthrough re-infections are happening more quickly. Fourth of July in Wildwood was packed with people. A week later, the CDC says many parts of New Jersey are COVID-19 hot spots. The state is now averaging 3,100 new cases per day. Cape May County...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glassboro, NJ
Education
City
Williamstown, NJ
City
Glassboro, NJ
City
Hammonton, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

55-and-over communities you could move to in Atlantic County, NJ

When my sister and her husband moved to a South Jersey 55+ community last fall, I got an education in the popular lifestyle of over 55 living. Honestly, I always thought over 55 developments were for people who didn't like kids and had finally gotten to the point in their lives where they could move away from them.
Lite Rock 96.9

10 Things to Know about Hammonton’s Mt. Carmel Festival

It's that time again...Hammonton's Mt. Carmel Festival is happening daily through Saturday this week. Here are ten things you should know about this great Hammonton tradition... #1: This is the 147th annual Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Festival. The festival was started in 1875 by Italian immigrants new to Hammonton...
HAMMONTON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biodiversity#Internships
thesunpapers.com

Moorestown celebrates end of summer with food

The Moorestown Business Association’s third annual food truck festival on Aug. 17 will also be an end-of-summer block party. More than a dozen food trucks will line Main Street and live music will be provided by the local group Lost in Brunswick and DJ Blake. Event Chair Steven Pazienza explained how he brought the idea of having a food truck festival to the township.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
PhillyBite

Scola BYOB in Cape May Court House NJ

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a new restaurant in Cape May County, NJ, you can't go wrong with Scola BYOB. The restaurant is located at 3 W Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is a part of the Kara Restaurant Group and has received several gratifying reviews from diners. The restaurant offers takeout and dine-in, as well as outdoor seating. You can pay by cash or credit card and enjoy your meal.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
94.5 PST

Philadelphia’s NBC10 Hires Replacements for Meteorolologists Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei

NBC10 just hired two meteorologists to join the Philadelphia, PA-based TV station, following the recent departures of Glenn “Hurricane” Schwartz and Krystal Klei. The station announced the hires of Michelle Rotell and Marvin Gomez on Monday. The news was first reported by the Philadelphia Business Journal. NBC10 confirmed the report in a statement on Monday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Muhammad Ali's South Jersey home listed for $1.85 million

Did you know Muhammad Ali once owned a lavish house in Cherry Hill, New Jersey?. But Ali's former South Jersey abode was recently re-listed, and if you have a casual $1.85 million on hand you could be living like the greatest boxer of all-time. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom, 6,600-square-foot house isn't...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Brian B. Reyes

Your South Philadelphia door of the day

Guaranteed this person has not had a genuine laugh since roughly 1972. (u/BurnedWitch88) I love that people continue to include the stuff with Pence on it. (u/satisfried) Green new deal Green new deal It's not enacted and what does that even mean by itself? Please register your friends blue to combat this. (u/delco_trash)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

After 70 years in Philadelphia, cheesesteak shop is closing

After 70 years in business, a popular cheesesteak shop in Philadelphia has announced that it is closing its doors. However, it's not entirely all bad news for those that are a fan of food from this particular establishment. Citing the last few years as being, "unprecedented for many small business...

Comments / 0

Community Policy