DK Metcalf 2022 Fantasy Projections: Still Explosive, But...

By Shawn Childs
 5 days ago
Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf finished last season with the same number of targets (129) he had the year prior, but he caught eight fewer passes with a sharp decline in receiving yards (1,303 – 967). Over his first two years, he gained 30 yards or more on 30 of his 141 catches (21.3%), with nine of those plays going for 40-plus yards. He has 29 career touchdowns in his 49 games played.

His only game with over 100 yards receiving came in Week 3 (6/107/1). Metcalf failed to gain over 65 yards in any of his final 10 starts with a six-game swoon without a score.

A lingering foot issue over the final three months of last season led to Metcalf having surgery in mid-February to remove a screw.

Fantasy outlook: The change in quarterback in 2022 for Seattle led to Metcalf slipping to the 16th wide receiver drafted in the NFFC in July with an ADP of 43. Talent-wise, he appears to be a value. Metcalf is in a contract year with the tools and explosiveness to catch five balls per game. He looks to be on a path to gain at least 1,100 yards with a step back in scoring.

FABIANO: The Fantasy Case Against DK Metcalf

