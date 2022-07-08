ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Ryan’s ‘Raven’s Shadow’ and ‘Raven’s Blade’ Books to Be Adapted Into Fantasy Drama Series

By Michael Schneider
 2 days ago
Lone Wolf/The Whole Spiel

Paul Telegdy’s The Whole Spiel is pacting with Lone Wolf Pictures to develop another project, this one based on the fantasy novel “Queen of Fire” and the other books in the “Raven’s Shadow” and “Raven’s Blade” books.

The adventure drama series, currently with the working title “Queen of Fire,” would follow legends, worlds and characters created by author Anthony Ryan in both the “Raven’s Shadow” trilogy and “Raven’s Blade” duology books, as well as collections of short stories written by The New York Times and international-bestselling storyteller.

Stephen McDonogh, Telegdy and Ryan would executive produce, with showrunners to be named later. With an eye toward turning the franchise into a multi-season fantasy TV series, Lone Wolf Pictures acquired exclusive rights to the Penguin Random House published multi-volume universe.

According to Lone Wolf and The Whole Spiel, the “Raven’s Shadow” books “Blood Song,” “Tower Lord” and “Queen of Fire” have sold more than 1 million copies worldwide.

“Ryan’s beautifully crafted body of work has captured the attention of millions and we are honored to bring it to life on television,” said Telegdy. “The robust and timeless storylines of this epic franchise provide endless possibilities to uniquely engage and captivate a global audience.”

According to Lone Wolf and The Whole Spiel, “Queen of Fire” features Lyrna, an enslaved princess “who, despite the malign manipulations of her father, rises to lead an empire in uncovering the truth of the forbidden powers of the Dark; Reva, a young woman, born to privilege, stolen from her loving home, raised to kill and blinded by revenge; and ‘The Woman,’ as she is simply known, is a cruel, ruthless and utterly unrepentant soul in the body of a beautiful woman with an insatiable lust for power who will stop at nothing for the promise of immortality.

“The series also features Vaelin, a legendary warrior, server of the faith, possessor of a gift, known as ‘the Blood Song,’ a form of precognition, guiding his sword in battle and showing him the right path – if he chooses to take it. Frentis, who grew up on the streets alone, is powerless against The Woman’s magic and forced to kill innocents and those he once served. He possesses a quest for revenge, which might see him lose the last remnants of the gentle soul he once was.”

“Once drawn into Ryan’s masterful storytelling, audiences will delight in the twist to the immensely satisfying non-stop action, with heretics challenging the monastic orders of faith, legendary characters and monstrous creatures in an extraordinary struggle for power spanning a world of empires,” adds Stephen McDonogh, “‘Queen of Fire’ is an unflinchingly brave story of people and empires bitterly divided, and the vital necessity of overcoming their differences to have any hope of making a better world.”

“I am thrilled with the production’s fresh, original and expansive vision for adapting my books and stories for global screen audiences and core fans alike,” Ryan said. “It is an exciting opportunity to collaborate closely with the creative team in bringing my universe and characters to life on screen.”

Separately, Lone Wolf Pictures and The Whole Spiel, along with Infinity Hill, are also developing the Falkland-Malvinas 10-episode war drama series “The Islands.”

