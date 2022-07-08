ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorchester County, MD

“The Paint is Dry!” Official Dedication of the Dorchester Women’s Mural

By Spy Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dorchester Women’s Mural, a public art project of the non-profit Cambridge Community Arts Foundation, Inc. (CCAF) has been completed by Baltimore Muralist Bridget Cimino and will be officially dedicated with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, August 13th at 10 am outside the Main Street Gallery building at 518 Poplar...

The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – July 8, 2022

This artist’s conception of Ocean City purports to show how it appeared in 1895. Published to promote the Baltimore, Chesapeake, and Atlantic Railway, it pictures the hotels and cottages available for rent for summer visitors of that era. The first permanent Boardwalk was built in 1885 and can be...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Comments / 0

Community Policy