“The Paint is Dry!” Official Dedication of the Dorchester Women’s Mural

The Trippe Gallery will be opening a particularly unique exhibition on July 15. “15 Variations: 1 Photograph, 15 Paintings” will feature the work of 15 gallery artists. The idea for the exhibition developed from gallery owner and fine art photographer Nanny Trippe’s post on social media of a photograph of the high tide, sky full of clouds and Tred Avon River after a significant storm. Gallery artist Cynthia Rosen commented it would make a great painting. It spawned a call to the gallery plein air painters, current competitors and alumnae Plein Air Easton artists, to paint their variation of the photograph. No guidance, no rules, paint at will. The resulting 15 paintings show an incredible diversity of interpretation, style and vision. Some are quite realistic, some impressionistic, one a nocturne, one abstract, several have other features added.

EASTON, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO